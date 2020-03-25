After months of long, slow, patient work, the Jeff Udy family and the Boyd Udy family are celebrating winning the world championship of cutter and chariot racing last week. Jeff never lost and had the fastest team of most of all the races he won. Congratulations, Jeff Udy and family. “I was proud of Jeff and his team,” Boyd says.
Due to this terrible virus going around, Boyd has been employed only at the ranch, and not over to the plant site.
Kris Udy is getting some further support towards her campaign for county commissioner. For all those wanting to add to her campaign, they can call her at (435) 279-7777.
Laura Wheatley and her family are doing good in spite of all the crises this week. For activity day last week, Everly and Georgia enjoyed a pajama party at Thatcher-Penrose 2nd Ward. Each child brought treats. Georgia took candy and Everly took brownies.
Amid the hustle and bustle of preparing their house for sale, Laura found the time to have home school for Everly, Georgia and Ruby. The girls thought that out of school meant no school, but Laura convinced them otherwise. The parents have had several offers already.
On Sunday, Everly and Georgia worked together to give a Sunday church lesson for at-home church. “They did great!” Laura says. Third-oldest daughter Ruby volunteered for the coming week. She will be six in the coming months.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen planned a weekend trip to St. George to visit Jeannette’s sister and husband. Due to the COVID-19 virus, they didn’t come to St. George, just as a precaution. The Poulsens backtracked to Orson’s brother Reese’s home and visited with him and his wife, Jenice for the weekend.
Orson reports being almost 80 percent done with the plumbing on his quilt cottage. He has purchased only a few fixtures so far.
Jim and Starr Mitchell have kept busy around the house and yard with general spring cleaning. So far, all is well with them and their family.
Monday afternoon after evening chores, Winnie Richman went out to her loader tractor in the field to add antifreeze to the radiator. Unfortunately, she got mixed up on which cap to remove, and put the antifreeze in the fuel tank. Things didn’t go well. Son Aaron came along shortly after and got the tractor closer to home when it started to jerk and blow white smoke out of the exhaust. He parked it right there, and said he didn’t know what was wrong, but don’t drive it. He went home and called Winnie’s mechanic, who said he would come the very next day.
Glade Tolman came Tuesday morning, drained the antifreeze out of the fuel tank, and got the tractor home. By the time he got out in the field, Winnie had noticed the front gate was open and hopped in her truck and followed him out. He fixed everything by draining the antifreeze out. Antifreeze is heavier than diesel fuel, so it had sunk to the bottom of the tank near the drain outlet. So far, the tractor is running smoothly again. “Thank you so very much, Glade and Aaron,” Winnie says gratefully.
Due again to the coronavirus, Winnie and Carolyn Carter’s Wednesday art class in Clearfield was canceled. Winnie still had to go get grain and cat food and groceries. She took the truck and bought some more corral panels, too.
Winnie drove over to Smithfield on Thursday to pick up a small quilt she had left with Diane Wilkenson to have bound off. Binding off is putting the edging around the quilt to finish it. She had even sewn the binding by hand when the raw edge was turned over. “Thank you, Diane,” Winnie says. “I know my young friend will love it!”
Sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, before chores, the surrounding panels of the bulls’ feed-through were broken down and a young, first-calf heifer was eagerly munching the bulls’ hay. When Winnie tried to chase her out, she jumped into the bulls’ corral. She didn’t look like she was going to have a calf, so Winnie wasn’t too worried, but when she started to finish the bulls’ watering, she noticed the cow was very upset, and also there was a lone black calf out in the field mooing plaintively. The cow and calf obviously needed to be together.
Since the bull was lying down comfortably, Winnie thought she could open the gate and let the cow out. The cow wasn’t cooperative! So Winnie went out into the field in her intrepid little Jetta and carefully drove the calf towards its bellowing mother. The bull was still lying down, seemingly unconcerned. The cow couldn’t begin to see the open gate, and for some reason the calf had quit mooing. However, Winnie kept the little feller coming closer and closer to the open gate. The calf got near the opening and mooed again. The cow ran to the opening, greeted the calf, and finally left the corral. Meanwhile, the bull looked like he might get up and follow her. Winnie honked her car horn and yelled, and ran to shut the gate. She got there just in time. When she checked the cow and calf, they were together and the calf was busily getting breakfast (should she call it Morning Moo?)
Winnie reassembled the smashed and broken panels as best she could, and called son Aaron to come help. He promised to come later in the afternoon. Ah, farm and ranch life!
When he and April got to the ranch, Aaron immediately hopped on the tractor, hauled the panels to the barnyard, and did an admirable job driving steel posts, replacing the broken panels with the new ones, then feeding the cows. Then he and April came to the house for some soda water, conversation, and helping Winnie with her puzzle. “Thank you, Aaron and April, for all your help!” Winnie says gratefully.
Saturday, Winnie discovered several cows trying to get the bulls’ hay. They couldn’t, and finally got discouraged and left. Winnie then drove to Brigham to a business meeting with her realtor at son Aaron’s home. All went well. Winnie then did some grocery shopping, and went home to her quiet country home to work on her puzzle until chore time.
Sunday morning after chores, Winnie held her own Sunday services with songs, prayers, and a lesson. She then worked on her puzzle, took a nap, had an early dinner, did chores, more puzzle, and went to bed.