Richard Rasmussen
Richard (Dick) Ruel Rasmussen, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 in Brigham City, Utah.
He was born to Manasseh Ruel Rasmussen and Gloria Mae Condie on Feb. 2, 1944 in Salt Lake City, Utah, one of three children. Dick attended elementary, junior high and high school in Granger (now West Valley City), Utah. Dick was blessed with two wonderful daughters from his first marriage, Tina Catmull and Cammy Miera. Dick was later married to VaLeen Rupp on July 27, 1973. VaLeen preceded Dick in death on Oct. 15, 2019. Dick worked at Kennecott Copper Corporation and later for the Granite School District before retiring and moving to live in Tremonton, Utah.
Dick had a loving personality and was loved by all who knew him. He had a contagious smile and a wonderful laugh; a great sense of humor; and loved to tease everyone. He will be remembered for his sparkling eyes and infectious smile along with an ability to love unconditionally. Much of Dick’s time was spent enjoying his cars, home and yard, which he always tried to keep in peak condition. Dick was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was an Elder in the Melchizedek Priesthood.
Dick is survived by his daughters, Tina Catmull, Cammy (John) Miera; brother, Galen (DiAnn) Rasmussen and his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Pamela (Carl) Larsen, nieces, and wife.
A special thanks is expressed to those who cared for, and rendered service to, Dick during the last few months of his life.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 N. 100 East, Tremonton. A viewing will be held before the service from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Interment will be at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.
