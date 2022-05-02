It was a different day, but the same result in Region 11 girls golf last Thursday.
For the sixth time in six region tournaments Ridgeline came out on top, essentially wrapping up the region title. The Riverhawks continue to come out and accomplish new highlights.
At Logan River Golf Course Thursday, it was a new team low this season. The Riverhawks turned in a team score of 354, 31 strokes better than second-place Mountain Crest at 385.
“Our girls went and had a good day,” Riverhawk head coach Julie Major said. “We are going to just keep focusing on the next tournament. Doing well at region is our first goal.”
Also for the sixth time in as many outings, the medalist was Ridgeline’s Maddie Fujimoto. Sure, she shared one individual title this year (a three-way tie that included Bear River freshman Tylee Bennett on April 18), but on Thursday the freshman went out and carded a personal course record of 80 at The River.
With the Riverhawks firmly in first heading into the region championship on Monday at the Preston Golf and Country Club, the rest of the schools are battling it out for the other places. Following Ridgeline and Mountain Crest on Thursday were Sky View (390), Green Canyon (399) and Logan (399) and Bear River (427).
Bear River was once again led by Bennett, who tied for ninth with a 96.