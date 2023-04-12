...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT SUNDAY APRIL 9 TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY APRIL 13...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache
Valley...Ogden Valley...Skyline...Uinta Mountains
* WHEN..In effect from 6 am MDT Sunday April 9 to 6 am MDT
Thursday April 13.
* IMPACTS..Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
Bear River’s Degan Rigby pitches against Morgan Thursday, April 6 in Garland. Rigby threw a no-hitter as the Bears won, 11-0.
With everyone else on spring break, the Bear River baseball team had the spotlight all to itself, and the boys shined in front of their home fans.
The Bears hosted Morgan and Hunter in a doubleheader last Thursday, taking down the Trojans 11-0 before besting the Wolverines from West Valley City 16-2 on a sunny but chilly afternoon that heralded the much-anticipated arrival of spring. Both games were called after 4 1/2 innings due to the mercy rule.
Degan Rigby dominated on the mound against Morgan, pitching a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts. On offense, the Bears amassed six RBIs on eight hits, including a double by Easton Goodliffe and a triple by Jessie Kidd. Kolton Summers led the team with three hits in as many trips to the plate.
The Bears racked up six stolen bases from six different players.
The Bears kept things rolling later in the afternoon against Hunter. Holden Potter took the mound, holding the Wolverines hitless with seven strikeouts through four innings. Kellen Hess gave up two hits in relief while earning one strikeout in the fifth.
Bear River piled up 14 hits and 14 RBIs in the contest. Goodliffe, Potter, Calvin Carter and Gehrig Marble all had two hits, with Carter’s three RBIs leading the way. Carter and Rigby each had a double.
The Bears (7-2, 3-0) have now won five in a row as they head back into Region 11 play for the remainder of the regular season. Up next is a three-game series with Green Canyon, with the first two scheduled for 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. this Friday in Garland, followed by a matchup in North Logan at noon on Saturday.
As of last week, the five Cache Valley teams had yet to play on their home fields due to lingering snow, but that was expected to change this week with the arrival of warmer weather.
Having swept Logan in Garland the week before, the Bears currently sit alone atop the region standings. Heading into this week, Bear River was ranked fourth in the 4A RPI standings behind Region 10 schools Crimson Cliffs, Snow Canyon and Dixie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.