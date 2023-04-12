Support Local Journalism

With everyone else on spring break, the Bear River baseball team had the spotlight all to itself, and the boys shined in front of their home fans.

The Bears hosted Morgan and Hunter in a doubleheader last Thursday, taking down the Trojans 11-0 before besting the Wolverines from West Valley City 16-2 on a sunny but chilly afternoon that heralded the much-anticipated arrival of spring. Both games were called after 4 1/2 innings due to the mercy rule.


