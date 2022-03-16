The Bear River High boys and girls basketball teams were well represented on the All-Region 11 squads announced last week, with two second-team selections and five honorable mentions.
Leading the list for the girls is Gracie Riley, who was named to the second team. The junior guard put up consistently impactful numbers on both ends of the court, averaging 9.5 points and 1.7 assists per game on the offensive side while contributing 5.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game on defense.
Making the second team on the boys side is sophomore Gehrig Marble, who led the Bears in scoring with 14.1 points per game while pulling down 7.1 boards per game.
The Lady Bears landed three players on the honorable mention list, more than any other school.
Kate Dahle is best known for her pitching skills that helped Bear River capture the state 4A softball championship last year, but has also established herself as a force on the hardwood. The junior forward/center averaged 9.1 points to go with 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game as she caused headaches for opponents in the paint all season long.
Ella Goldman provided consistent senior leadership and production, averaging 7.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and one steal per game.
Kallie Marchant, the other senior on this year’s squad, also received honorable mention. Marchant grabbed 97 rebounds and blocked eight shots as a defensive anchor for the Bears.
Receiving honorable mention for the boys were Caleb Barfuss and Kyver Jensen.
Barfuss, a senior, filled up the stat sheet with 13.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while averaging 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals.
Jensen provided a spark in his sophomore year, averaging 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals and two assists.