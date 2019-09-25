Bear River High celebrated their annual homecoming week Sept. 16-21, which included a new activity as well as the traditions well loved by students and the community. From daily dress up themes and after school activities, including “Twinning Tuesday,” to a movie on the football field, this year’s “Rise” theme was celebrated by all.
This year a special aerial candy drop was held on Friday, Sept. 20, prior to the football game. Local pilot Rob Stokes flew by the field west of the football field twice dropping candy to kids below. Stokes finished the fun with a wave of his plane to candy hungry kids.
Despite the cold and rainy weather on Friday for the annual homecoming football game, this year the Bear River High varsity team came out victorious against Logan High beating the Grizzlies 17-14. Students then donned their best attire for the homecoming dance held Saturday, Sept. 21.
Local artist and art teacher at BRHS for 30 years, Matthew Hyde, painted the football field prior to the game on Friday. It took 20 cans of spray paint to complete the masterpiece “Be Men, Rise Above.” For a fun time lapse video of Hyde’s work, Bear River Live captured it all and posted it all on their Facebook page. Be sure to check it out!