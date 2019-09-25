Bear River High’s marching band protected themselves, and their instruments, from the rain during Friday’s homecoming football game. The band was featured during half-time and was joined by the school’s color guard team.
The annual Powder Puff football game between junior and senior girls at Bear River High was filled with plenty of action, and close call for junior Olivia Taylor, right. This year the seniors beat the juniors on Wednesday, Sept. 18.
