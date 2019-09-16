With the first three weeks of school under their belts, Bear River High School’s students and staff are preparing for Homecoming 2019. The school’s theme for this year is “Rise” doubles as the homecoming theme, and encourages the community to rise up and show their bear pride. The student council and cheerleaders at Bear River High kicked off the festivities early Saturday, September 14, by painting the Kent’s intersection and Main Street business windows. The red and white along Main Street is sure to reinforce every Bear’s love for the school.
Throughout the week, students will participate in dress up activities, lunch activities, and after school activities. Students will dress up to show their patriotism on “Merica Monday”, channel their inner cowboy on Wednesday and travel back in time on “Throwback Thursday.” Bear River’s students will participate in lunch time activities including a donut on a string eating contest, a dance off, and face painting. After school activities this year are sure to draw all students. The traditional “Club Paint,” where Bear River High School clubs design and paint a logo in the bus lanes, took place on Monday. The junior and senior class girls will face off in the annual flag football Powder Puff game on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m.
Homecoming game day brings with it many traditions. Students will dress up in Bear River colors during school, and then participate in a “Red Out” during the football game, and they encourage Bears young and old to do the same. During lunch, students will paint faces to show their bear pride. A homecoming assembly and pep rally will take place Friday afternoon, featuring performances by the Bear River cheerleaders, Hi-Steppers, and a speech by Coach Chris Wise. The Bears go head to head with the Logan Grizzlies at 7 p.m.
The annual Homecoming Dance tops off the week’s festivities on Saturday night from 8-11 p.m. at Bear River High.