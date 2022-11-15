Thanksgiving Inflation

Frozen turkeys are displayed at a supermarket in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file

In early November, Hays Culbreth’s mother sent a poll to a few family members. She said she could only afford to make two sides for their group of 15 this Thanksgiving and asked them each to vote for their favorites.

Culbreth guesses green beans and macaroni and cheese will make the cut, but his favorite — sweet potato casserole with a brown sugar crust — will not.


