Starting their annual trip to Southern Utah only required packing their luggage and dogs, and getting into their car. Orson and Jeannette Poulsen visited Orson’s younger brother, Reese, and his wife and two aunts and one uncle of Jeannette’s, all of whom live in St. George. However, on the way home they got caught in a fierce snowstorm in Cedar City, which caused them to turn back to La Verkin. They spent several hours there, waiting out the storm.
Jeannette’s son Luke and his family met them at the Maddox Ranch House in Perry for a weekend treat, and to end their annual vacation on a high note.
Kyra Wheatley, daughter No. 6 of Laura and Zane Wheatley, is walking all over on her cast. She does want to be carried on the stairs. Laura is glad about that.
The family all watched a “Star Wars” movie. It took several days to see the whole thing. For Kyra’s benefit, Laura tried several gluten-free recipes.
The girls are having to be back in the house again due to the colder weather. All the girls who had musical instruments are doing well. Georgia’s piano teacher has a new baby, and will be with it for a while. Kate’s harp teacher is taking a leave of absence, too. Ruby is doing good on her violin, and Everly needs a new teacher for her guitar. Zane, all the childrens’ favorite father and the only father, is still working locally.
Boyd Udy enjoyed having the kids come out to ride horses, and to help check on the cows for new calves. He is busy getting ready to begin spring work as soon as the weather settles into spring.
Jim and Starr Mitchell had Starr’s brother Patrick ate dinner with them last week. All had a good time. Starr says she has killed two hungry mosquitoes already this year. She and Jim are very grateful for the rain on Promontory recently. “Every little bit helps,” she says. They are praying for all their friends and relatives.
Aaron and April Richman came to the Double S Bar to help Winnie prepare for some new rose bushes. Aaron dug the ground with a backhoe, while April and Winnie began a new puzzle. At first, Winnie thought she would try to do the border first, but finding border pieces was like looking for needles in a haystack. She began putting lots of subjects together. “It will all work out,” she says. “The first is usually the hardest. I like to go by the picture on the outside of the box to begin to get an idea for what goes where.”
Winnie is very grateful for all of Aaron’s, and Jim and Starr’s help through the winter, and now through the beginning of spring. She is also grateful to Orson’s handing his news to her at church on Sunday. “It really gives me a good start to the week,” she says.