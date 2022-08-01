Support Local Journalism

The Utah Department of Transportation has begun a road improvement project that will result in reduced speed limits and some traffic delays on a major north-south route through northern Box Elder County for the next couple of weeks.

Work started Monday on the chip-seal project on SR-38, between SR-13 and SR-30 (from Collinston to the north end of Brigham City). The project is scheduled to run through Aug. 20.

