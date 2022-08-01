The Utah Department of Transportation has begun a road improvement project that will result in reduced speed limits and some traffic delays on a major north-south route through northern Box Elder County for the next couple of weeks.
Work started Monday on the chip-seal project on SR-38, between SR-13 and SR-30 (from Collinston to the north end of Brigham City). The project is scheduled to run through Aug. 20.
Crews started at the north end of the project and are working their way south. Construction crews will be in the area Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Aspects of the work being done include soft repair, chip seal, flush and rumble strip work, guardrail removal and replacement, tree removal, striping, sign removal and installation, and seeding.
Areas where work is in progress will see speed limits reduced to 35 miles per hour; temporary lane closures and delays in the northbound land at milepost 2 during tree removal; and lane shifts at mileposts 16, 14 and 5 during guardrail work. Flaggers, pilot cars and directional signage will be in place to assist travelers.
UDOT is aiming to complete a total of eight lane miles of chip-seal per day, putting that portion of the project on track for completion of 38 total miles in five days. Only minor delays are expected.