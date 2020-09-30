We have recently been having some work done on the lateral roads in Portage. The roads up the canyon have been graded, smoothed and gravel has been added where needed. The road is graded past the burn pile and gravel has been laid, with work also done on the lateral roads (running north to south).
Yes, I know, we need more gravel and it will be added as we get more funding. 8800 West, south of the four-way stop, was also graded again and more gravel added. The asphalt that was removed when Grover Excavation dug the water lines for the new homes has been replaced, and still more patching will be done.
You are correct, road repair is never finished. There are patches that need to be repaired throughout town before winter. If you have questions or concerns or ideas concerning roads please call me at (435) 239-3763.
We were leaving town one morning when we saw Alan Grunvig and grandsons heading back into town. We stopped to say “Hi” and he told us that he was babysitting and having a great time with the boys. I noticed that Edison and Mason would hardly speak to me and stared straight past me. Halfway down the Lane it dawned on me that I had my great big sunglasses that fit over my regular glasses on and probably scared them to death. Sorry, little guys!
The Young Men and Young Women from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day-Saints with their leaders had a project on Sept. 22 to clean up the exit and entrance to the freeway to and from Portage. There were about 20 people involved and it sounds like they worked hard and had a lot of fun. Korie Freeze, one of their leaders, told me that it is really amazing what people throw out of their cars: junk and garbage, pillows, seat cushions, dirty diapers, and on and on.
The group had not been together for such a long time with this COVID thing going on, and everyone seemed like it was really good to see each other again. The bishop told them that they can organize two activities a month until things get back to normal. Evidently the stake brings in dumpster-type garbage and the containers were overflowing. They all met back at the church for donuts and chocolate milk, and that went over REALLY well.
Tanner Hall spoke in church on Sunday, Sept. 20. There were a lot of family present along with about 50 members of the ward. He is leaving to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in St. Louis, Missouri. The Missionary Training Center is not open at this time so he is doing his training online. He says that he is on the computer at least six hours a day and also has a companion online. Brother Lynn Capener, President of the Fielding Stake was there. Tanner spoke, as did his mother, Amanda, and Bishop John. All of the cousins came to the front and sang a going-away song for him. He will leave approximately Oct. 8.
We had a welcome visitor the other day (at our house, most all visitors are welcome). Had not seen him for a while. He seemed like he had grown up, matured some and on his way to becoming a good man. He already is a good person at 18 years old. He has joined the Marines and works with them on a boot camp two times a week in Logan running beaucoup miles with heavy equipment strapped to his back. I have known him since he was just a little boy and seems like he has grown up so fast. He is kind. He is funny. He thinks of us as a grandma and grandpa of sorts. It was a fun visit. We had three girls stop by for a visit who are close to his age and, yes, the flirting was cute to watch. Should I mention his name? Jesse Clark.
Visited with Glen Jacobsen and his 18-month-old grandson. As we drove into his driveway we could see Glen laying on his back on the flatbed trailer and this darling little one running around him laughing and clapping his hands. Can’t get much cuter than that!
HAVE A GREAT WEEK FRIENDS!