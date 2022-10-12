Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Robert Martin Meyer passed away on September 9, 2022 surrounded by loved ones and family at the home of his daughter, Connie Dunford, in Battle Ground, Washington at the age of 96.

Bob was born in Meyer, Iowa on December 26, 1925. He joined the Army after High School and served at the end of WWII, being trained as a paratrooper.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.