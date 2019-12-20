Robert F. Wall III of Walla Walla, Washington died peacefully at home on Dec. 12, 2019. Rob was born in Provo, Utah on March 4, 1965 to Robert Wall Jr. and Carol Sorenson. He married Karen Firth of Bothwell, Utah on Nov. 22, 1986 in the Logan Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Rob graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and later obtained a masters degree from the University of Idaho. As an engineer, he served in the U.S. Air Force and Reserves. He worked for the Army Corps of Engineers for 18 years and was presented with the second-highest Honorary Award for Civilian Service on Nov. 25, 2019.
Rob and Karen lived in Provo, Utah; Mountain Home, Idaho; Alamogordo, New Mexico; and Walla Walla. They built two family homes together, with the help of their children. Rob loved to build and was known for his hard work ethic. He also enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking and fishing with his family. Later in life, he had a passion for sailing and beekeeping.
Rob is survived by his wife Karen; children Ashlee (Jeremy) Eskelsen, Robert (Hannah) Wall, Jenny (Ethan) Rawlins; and six handsome grandsons. Also surviving is his father Robert (Flora Lee) Wall, brother Dan (Jewelia) Wall, stepfather Chuck Somerville, father-in-law LeRoy Firth, and Karen’s brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Sorenson Somerville, and infant daughter, Ann Marie.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Walla Walla (1821 S. Second St.). The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the same location. A graveside service will be held on Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. at the Bothwell Valley View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Oregon Health & Science University, where Rob received cancer treatments: www.onwardohsu.org/donation