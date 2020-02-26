Do you play the guitar? Do you play in a band? This year, in music class, McKinley Elementary students in second, fourth, and fifth grades are learning how to play the guitar. Students are learning from an organization called “Little Kids Rock.” Little Kids Rock trains public school teachers and donates all of the resources needed to run pop/rock-based music education classes.
So how did we get started with guitar? Well our principal asked our music teacher (Mrs. Stewart) if she wanted some free instruments. She was like, “well heck yeah!”
Mrs. Stewart, the music teacher at McKinley, attended a Little Kids Rock workshop at the district office last year. Because she went to the trainings our school received free instruments. We have acoustic guitars, electric guitars and bass guitars. Mrs. Stewart brought her guitar from home, and she purchased three more and now we have 11 guitars!
We have learned chords and strumming patterns. The four basic chords that we have learned: C, G, E minor, and D.
What do McKinley students think about learning to play the guitar?
Layla L. says, “The bass guitar is the best guitar to play because it adds a cool depth to the music. Also, when we are done with the guitars we will be able to play the drums, which will be very fun, too. Whenever people are in the music classroom, everyone is having an awesome time.”
Essync H. says, “I love playing the guitar and other students love playing guitar, too. I am sure you would love it if you went to McKinley Elementary. I hope I get to play guitar when I am in high school or middle school! The reason I want to play guitar is because it’s really challenging for me and I love it when things are challenging for me.”
Shogun A. told us, “I like playing guitar. Guitars are like going on an adventure.”
Jace G. said, “I have lots of fun playing the guitars. There are videos that we can watch to help us and we rotate around so that we get to play lots of different guitars.”
Dax W. says, “I did not know how to play a guitar until I came to McKinley. Playing the guitar this year has been so much fun so come to McKinley and get strumming. I’m so glad Mrs. Stewart is teaching us guitars!”
Speaking of that, I want to dedicate a little bit of this article to Mrs. Stewart. I mean, I’m sure guitar would be fun anywhere, but Mrs. Stewart really ties the knot. She knows how to take control, but she is nice about it. She will get the job done, but she doesn’t push us too hard. She really brings playing the guitar to life.