Two teenagers died last Friday night and three more were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a remote road in Box Elder County.
Box Elder County Sheriff’s deputies, along with assisting agencies, responded At 10:38 p.m. Friday, April 1 to a report of a crash near 2000 South and East Promontory Road. There were five occupants in the vehicle. One occupant died at the scene, and another later that night after being flown to a hospital.
One occupant was transported to a hospital via ground ambulance. Three occupants were transported to hospitals via medical helicopter. All the occupants of the vehicle were between 15 and 19 years old.
A preliminary investigation has determined that a 1997 Toyota 4Runner was northbound on East Promontory Road. Near 2000 South, the vehicle drifted onto the east shoulder of the road, crossed over to the west shoulder of the road, then overcorrected back to the east. The vehicle rolled at least twice and landed on the driver’s side. It appears that all five occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts, and were all ejected.
River Manning, an 18-year-old male, was found deceased when EMS arrived. Gage Manning, a 17-year-old male, was transported to a hospital via medical helicopter where he later succumbed to his injuries. The other three occupants, a 19-year-old male, 19-year-old female and 15-year-old female, suffered serious injuries but are expected to recover.
Alcohol consumption and vehicle speed are being investigated as contributing causes of the crash.
"We express our condolences to the families and friends of the injured and deceased who are grieving during this difficult time," the sheriff's office stated in a press release.
Responding agencies included Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol, Northrop Grumman EMS, Corinne EMS, Thatcher EMS, Brigham City EMS, Life Flight, Air Med and Air Life.