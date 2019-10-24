Ronald Evan Ogborn, a resident of Tremonton City, passed away on October 22, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family at the age of 80 years old.
Ron married the love of his life Norma Mittelstaedt on November 25, 1961. Ron got a job as a Security Guard at Thiokol in Promontory. The couple then moved to Tremonton where they raised four children. Ron had heard about a job at the Tremonton City Police station and he jumped at the opportunity to be part of the department. He was hired in 1967 as part of a five-man team, who patrolled. He worked for just over three years, then was offered the job of Tremonton’s Chief of Police. He was just 30 years old and would be the youngest Police Chief in the state. Ron served 20 years as the Tremonton Chief of Police. Ron served a total of 55 years including dispatcher with the County Sheriff’s Department. He also served as a Bureau Of Criminal Investigation Officer and as TAC Officer with the department. He also served as court Bailiff from 1994 to 2012 when he retired. Not to sit idle Ron then went on to work as a School Crossing Guard.
He is survived by his wife Norma Ogborn, Children Doreen Ellis, Diane (Jeff) Black, Roger (Nicki) Ogborn, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Royal and Dora Ogborn, his brother Dwayne Ogborn and a daughter Debbie Gardner.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Tremonton Stake Center, located at 660 N. 300 E.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home, Preston, Idaho.