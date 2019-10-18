Ronald Young Westmoreland, 68, passed away Oct. 8, 2019 at McKay-Dee Hospital with family by his side. Ron was born Aug. 5, 1951 in San Bernardino, Calif. to Lola Deane Smith and LeRoy Meeks Westmoreland.
Attended schools in Box Elder County and graduated from Box Elder High.
Ron retired from Logan City Corporation.
He was a very compassionate person, he loved animals, everyone Ron met was a friend.
Surviving are his siblings: Tamara Westmoreland and Joe Westmoreland and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Maxine Westmoreland, Lorraine Sanchez, Jane Prather, niece Monica Gonzalez and nephew LeRoy Myers.
Memorial services will be Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Lakeview Ward, 865 S. 300 W., Brigham City, Utah. Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Myers Mortuary to help with expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.