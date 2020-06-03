This school year was only the second for Marcia Wilson as a school counselor, but she’s already being recognized at the state level for her work at Garland Elementary.
Last Friday, representatives from the Utah School Counselor Association were in town to present Wilson with the organization’s Rookie of the Year award, which is given to just one person statewide every year. According to the USCA, the award “honors the best of Utah’s new counselors (1-4 years of experience), at either the elementary, middle, or high school level.”
Mark Johnson, principal at Garland Elementary, wrote in an email that people who work with Wilson in the Box Elder School District nominated her for the award.
In addition to being “awesome,” Johnson wrote that Wilson is “patient, kind and enthusiastic. She connects with our students in amazing ways and helps so many of them to be successful in school.”
Some of Wilson’s initiatives at the school have included organizing a “kindness week,” teaching students a curriculum on dealing with stress and challenges, and creating a character education program. According to Johnson, she also supports teachers at the school “in many ways.”
Garland Elementary faculty surprised Wilson with the award at the school on Friday. She received a plaque, balloons, and free admission to an upcoming conference, and lunch bought by her colleagues.
Johnson wrote that while Wilson is only a second-year counselor, “she seems like she has been doing this forever! We love her at Garland!”