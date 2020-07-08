Winnie Richman feels the need to explain that NO ONE has a deal on the purchase of her ranch! There is a rumor going around about a certain person claiming to have made a deal with Winnie so no one else will try to buy her property, then that person will safely wait to try to make her sell for less. SHE WON’T! She doesn’t have to sell, but she would like to have some time left to do a few things she has always wanted to do. The responsibilities of a ranch keep one from traveling for longer than overnight. The decisions involved are reflected for years to come. “What if” causes real worries, and sometimes nightmares, so she will tell you when she has had an acceptable offer. But so far, no one has a deal with Winnie — period!
Laura Wheatley and her four sisters all went to Willard Bay State Park last week. It was packed to capacity. She and her sisters had made reservations so they could go in.
The occasion for the family get-together was to celebrate the one-year birthday or Dorothy, Betty Jo’s daughter. She and her sister-in-law made the plans for the fun occasion. Hot dogs and other grilled foods were served, along with many salads and a big cupcake birthday cake. “It was so fun,” Laura relates. The group arrived in the morning and stayed for only a few hours. The swimmers were carefully lifeguarded by the adults; safe distancing was always maintained. There were no “near-death experiences,” Laura says candidly.
The Wheatley family lives within walking distance of the library. Any other places that are near that the family wants to go to are usually walked as a family group.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen have been driving their new truck to get used to it. They are really happy with it.
Due to Jeannette’s steady recovery from surgery, the couple didn’t take their usual Sunday afternoon drive. And Orson is still stiff and sore from a horse wreck he was in. Orson is glad to report both horse and rider came through without any serious injuries. He does say the quilting cottage is still on hold for the moment.
Orson has harvested most of his peas. He and Jeannette have had several delicious meals of peas, potatoes and fresh-chopped onions in a smooth cream sauce. He boils the potato chunks until almost done, then adds the fresh, chopped onions, and last, cooks the peas. When all are ready to eat, he adds the cream sauce. Yum! He will get the slow developers as they come ripe, and the couple will just eat them uncooked.
Jim and Starr Mitchell are enjoying their peas. They are very glad for the rain. They are getting exercise swatting all the mosquitoes. Starr planted some pink rose bushes out in front of their house, and they planted some fruit trees west of the house. Their granddaughters are doing well.
Boyd Udy is mostly doing things around the ranch. He also determined his horses were ready to ride at the great 43rd annual Fort Ranch Foal Sale.
Boyd said there was a really big crowd in attendance. The foals sold better than last year. The one Winnie Richman liked best from his picture in the sale catalog sold for $5,000. This colt had just about everything a person could want in a baby shape. Also, the little one was a lovely palomino in color. Boyd and the crew of expert helpers worked tirelessly in the corrals keeping the mares and their foals ready to enter the sale ring. A delicious meal was served to the people in attendance before the auction began.
Monday, Aaron Richman came to the Double S Bar to help Winnie Richman hook up the hay rake for her mowed hay. He did a great job. She got the hay raked in about two hours. She was very grateful that the weather was cooler than usual. Then it rained, hard. “We need the rain,” Winnie says, “but raked hay takes longer to dry and be ready to bale.” Winnie is very, very grateful to Scott Douglas and his son for coming to the ranch on their way home from baling for Steve Peterson and baling the hay for her. Son Lyle was on the place getting Winnie’s small baler ready to use when they got there. He was glad Winnie could take the small baler twine back to the co-op for a refund. He and Scott talked for awhile.
Most of the rest of Winnie’s week was spent doing little things like shopping, picking up a part for her loader tractor, and having Mike and Travis at Fixed Automotive do an LOF on her Jetta. “Thank you, guys,” Winnie says gratefully.
Saturday, Winnie decided not to attend the Fort Ranch Foal Sale. She just didn’t want to take a chance on being exposed to that horrid coronavirus. Early that afternoon, Aaron came and welded the new part on Winnie’s motor tractor. It works beautifully! “Thank you, Aaron,” Winnie says gratefully. He then came in, got a cold Mountain Dew, and stayed to chat. That was wonderful, too.
Sunday, with no church and no company expected, Winnie just loafed around until it was time to go to Brigham to a birthday party for two of her great grandsons. Jimmy turned three years old, and his younger brother Mckade turned one. It was a lively party with lots of presents, dinner and a huge, strawberry flavored cake. Yum!
Home, feed the cats, late home church, and early to bed. Winnie was finished by the end of her day.
If the schools don’t open soon, the parents will discover a cure for the coronavirus before the scientists do.