Long distance runners at Bear River High have already hit the course starting with the HOKA Twilight meet on Aug. 20, at Ridgeline High. Going up against the Riverhawks in a non-region meet, it was the Bears’ first competition of the season, falling to Ridgeline in both boys’ and girls’ overall team scores. Here are those individual places and times.
Bear River varsity boys
Daniel Curtis, 5th, 10:37
Peter Nielsen, 7th, 10:43
Kourtlan Rasmussen, 10th, 11:19
Matthew Spotten, 12th, 11:34
Tate Pedersen, 15th, 11:44
Phillip Gallegos, 16th, 11:47
Will Rhodes, 17th, 11:49
Keyjun Hale, 18th, 11:50
Bear River varsity girls
Abbie Fuhriman, 2nd, 11:56
Madison White, 3rd, 12:01
Shylee Kofoed, 8th, 13:07
Liz Phillips, 11th, 14:01
Katie Wynn, 12th, 14:35
On Friday, Aug. 30, the Bears traveled to the El Monte golf course in Ogden for the Weber Invitational where the varsity boys’ team from Bear River took 21st overall.
Bear River varsity boys
Peter Nielsen, 49th, 16:28.7
Daniel Curtis, 84th, 16:54
Keyjun Hale, 134th, 17:25
Gabriel Wilson, 137th, 17:30
Kourtlan Rasmussen, 186th, 17:58
Tate Pedersen, 205th, 18:13.
Bear River girls’ varsity
Madison White, 63rd, 20:34
Shylee Kofoed, 71st, 20:44
Next up for the cross country team is the Tiger Invite on Friday, Sept. 6, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.