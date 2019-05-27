The Special Olympics Utah Summer Games are coming up in a few weeks, and the torch symbolizing the annual event made its way through Box Elder County last week as part of a statewide tour that will culminate at the site of the games in Utah County on June 21.
Last Thursday, a large mob made its way down Tremont Street in downtown Tremonton, accompanied by the flashing lights and wailing sirens of local police. The walk ended at the Tremonton Fire Department, where lunch was served to a cheering, eager crowd.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Utah started in Millard County on May 2 and has been making its way to all corners of the state. The run will end on June 21 in Utah County, when the games begin at venues in Provo and Orem.
According to the Special Olympics Utah website, www.sout.org, the Law Enforcement Torch Run was started in 1981 by Wichita, Kansas Police Chief Richard LaMunyon to involve local law enforcement personnel in the community and to support Special Olympics. The event raises awareness for individuals with intellectual disabilities inviting the community to join them in accepting and including people with intellectual disabilities in all aspects of their lives.
For Special Olympics athletes, the torch run is a visual display of mutual respect and commitment between law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes. The event is also designed to help law enforcement officers receive positive community recognition.