Calls for emergency assistance are increasing throughout Box Elder County, even in remote areas like Park Valley, so having people with the proper training ready to respond is becoming more important than ever.
Recognizing that need, members of the Park Valley and Snowville fire departments last weekend hosted instructors from the Utah Fire and Rescue Academy for some hands-on practice in how to quickly and safely get people out of their vehicles in the event of an accident.
Fourteen volunteer firefighters and first responders from the two rural departments spent Saturday with academy instructors Dave Youngberg and Mark Weeks, using a high-pressure hydraulic cutting tool commonly known as the “jaws of life” and other equipment to hone their extrication skills while cutting up two vehicles donated by Park Valley Fire Chief Dave Morris.
“The big focus today was on how to do it quickly,” said Michele Green, the county EMS operations coordinator in Park Valley. “Speed is a big deal when someone is hurt badly.”
The Park Valley department has had extrication equipment for several years now, but doesn’t have to use it very often, “so we learned a lot,” Green said. Snowville also got some new equipment recently, so its volunteers also benefited from the training.
The Utah Fire and Rescue Academy provides free training to departments all over the state. The academy, which traces its roots to 1960 and operates out of Utah Valley University, is funded through a portion of insurance premium taxes the state collects and sets aside in a dedicated fund.
Training courses offered through the academy cover a wide range of topics, from wildland firefighting to hazardous materials handling to mental health awareness.
It’s become a critical resource for emergency responders in Utah, not only by creating a uniform set of operational standards across different departments, but also for volunteer agencies like Snowville and Park Valley that function on very limited budgets.
As the population grows, the need for up-to-date training becomes even more crucial as emergency services are called upon more often. That trend is just as prevalent in sparsely populated areas like Park Valley as it is in cities like Tremonton and Brigham City, albeit on a smaller scale.
“For the first 18 years I was an EMT, we would range between three and 18 calls a year,” Green said. “Last year we had 40. It has steadily increased the last two or three years.”
While Saturday’s training was focused on getting accident victims out as fast as possible, it was also about the first rule of emergency response: making sure the responders themselves stay out of harm’s way.
“They gave us a lot of really good safety tips, like not to cut near an airbag,” Green said. “Do it so everyone gets to go home at the end.”