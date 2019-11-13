April 30, 1932 - November 11, 2019
Ruth Elaine Nish Stokes passed away with family members at her side, on Nov. 11, 2019 of acute renal failure.
Being born on April 30, 1932 in Malad, Idaho, she was the second child of six born to Newell and Anna Goddard Nish. Her early school days began at Plymouth Elementary, ending at Bear River High School.
Ruth Elaine met and married the love of her life, Joseph M. Stokes. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple. She held many church positions throughout the years, being a faithful member of the LDS Church.
Ruth Elaine and Joe lived in Plymouth, Utah, where they raised their family. She was an excellent homemaker and mother who loved her family dearly. She had many lifelong friends and was loved and admired by those who knew her. Later they settled in Corinne, Utah. After Joe retired, they spent several winters in Arizona and St. George. During their lives together, they were able to enjoy traveling to many destinations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe.
Ruth Elaine is preceded in death by her eternal companion, Joseph M. Stokes; her parents, Newell and Anna Nish; her granddaughter, Jessica Stokes Davis; and her grandson, Nolan R. Stokes.
Surviving are her sons: Rick (Diana) Stokes of Plain City, Utah; Val (Julie) Stokes of Tremonton, Utah; DeVerl (Suzette) Stokes of Eagle, Idaho; and daughter Jana (Steven) Mastronardi of Perry, Utah; nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, with another baby expected in December. Ruth Elaine is also survived by all five of her siblings and two sisters-in-law.
A viewing will be held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 East, Tremonton) on Sunday evening, Nov. 17, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the Belmont Ward Chapel (16925 N. 5200 West, Riverside) with a viewing prior to the service at the church from 9:30- 10:30 a.m.
Interment will be in the Plymouth Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Mission at Maple Springs for the kind and compassionate care given to Ruth Elaine. Also, we thank all the members of Community Nursing Services who played a part in her excellent care, especially Misty, Leora and Jason. Their kindness and caring attitudes were so appreciated by her, as well as the family.
Our thanks and sincere appreciation also go to the team at Rudd Funeral Home for her final care. Online condolences may be sent at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.
The family would encourage you to donate to the National Kidney Foundation, if desired.