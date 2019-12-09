Ruth Nelson, 85, of Honeyville, Utah, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the Gables Assisted Living in Brigham City, with her sister, Elaine by her side.
Ruth was born on September 12, 1934, on the family farm in Tucson, Arizona, the ninth of 12 children, to Thomas George and Alice Kimball Nelson. After her childhood and her schooling in Tucson, she attended Eastern Arizona Jr. College in Thatcher, Arizona. She then went to BYU, where she graduated in 1958. She served an LDS Mission to Texas from 1960 to 1962, then moved to Utah, where she lived in Tremonton and taught in the Fielding School for nine years. She then moved to Barstow, California, where she taught in the school system for seven years.
In 1979 Ruth moved to Brigham City, where she got a job at Pioneer Care Center to be able to help care for her father who was recuperating from surgery. Later, after his death, she continued working there, eventually moving to Honeyville where she rented, then purchased the home she presently owns.
Ruth was very dedicated and diligent in any job she was asked to do, from school teacher to nurse’s aid, to missionary, to librarian, to doing extraction work in the German language for the LDS Church for 30 years.
During the years she worked at Pioneer Care Center, Ruth and Deon Roderick met and eventually fell in love. They got engaged and made plans to be married in the Ogden LDS Temple. Two weeks before the wedding Deon died unexpectedly. His family asked Ruth to sing at his funeral. She had a beautiful alto voice. It was a very difficult time for her. Their short time together had been so happy and so special.
In 2005 Ruth took in an older brother to care for, for several years, until her health failed.
She lived in her home until five years ago, when she had a serious accident and was sent to live in a care center to recuperate. While there, she had another serious accident, and since recuperating from that she has resided at the Gables Assisted Living.
A special thanks to all those there for their special care-giving and love.
Ruth has two remaining sisters in Honeyville, Ann Taylor and Elaine Tolman; and two brothers in Arizona, Dean Nelson and Delbert Nelson.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Honeyville LDS Church, 2620 W. 6980 N.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 10:40 a.m. at the church prior to the services on Thursday.
Interment will be in the Thatcher Cemetery, Thatcher, Arizona, where she will be buried next to her parents. Graveside services will be at noon on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
