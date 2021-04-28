A decision on the sale of the former Corinne Elementary School building has been put off until next month.
At the most recent meeting of the Box Elder School District Board of Education, Lisa Marble, a Corinne resident who submitted one of three bids for the purchase of the structure, said she wants to convert the structure into a care facility for aging residents “who were used to rural space.”
Marble presented statistics on the lack of availability of such institutions in the surrounding area.
Board members agreed more time is needed to study the packet submitted by Marble before the contract is awarded. The decision will be made at the next board meeting in May.
In other business, outstanding student achievements were lauded by members of the board. Sterling Scholars attending Bear River High included Noelle Meeds, dance; Nathan Kay, mathematics; Cierra Macfarlane, visual arts; Jenna Haws, state runner-up in top 10 in business and marketing; Dustin Smith, family and consumer science; Baile Bjorn, world languages; Madyson Mickelsen, instrumental music; Carisa Epling, vocal performance; Skyy Schuffenhauer, state runner-up in top 10 English; Jefferson Kowallis, science; John Coker, regional runner-up in computer technology; and Kolten Cutler, state runner-up in top 10 speech/theater arts/forensics.
Students at Bear River High achieving Academic All-State recognition include Jefferson Kowallis and Joseph Nelson, boys cross country; Abigail Rhodes and Madison White, girls cross country; Morgan Noyes and Kenya Tomlinson, girls soccer; Rayden Coombs, Hayden Lewis and Braden Munns, football; Kortnie Burton, volleyball; Jefferson Kowallis, Madyson Mickelsen and Carson Noorda, swimming; Olivia Taylor, girls basketball; Kenya Tomlinson, vocal music; Madyson Mickelsen, instrumental music; and Skyy Schuffenhauer, drama.
The Bear River High girls basketball and boys wrestling teams were declared Academic State Championship teams.
At Box Elder High, wrestling Coach Jed Craner was named 5A Coach of the Year.
Sterling Scholars from Box Elder High included Kathryn Brockbank, vocal performance; Noah Case, instrumental music; Makenzie Zundel, theater arts; Hailey Rivers, visual arts; Rebecca Thornley, English; Abigail Mason, social science; Lindy Jenson, family and consumer science; Colby Branch, computer technology; Oliver Capener, skilled and technical sciences; Andrew Grunander, business/marketing; Tate Adams, math; Ben Blaine, science; and Kayla Schaugaard, dance.
Academic All-State achievers at Box Elder High included Bethany Walentine and Kayla Schaugaard, drill; David Bennion, Corban Perkins and Oliver Capener, boys swimming; Anna Rupper, Lily McClellan and Valerie Lott, girls wwimming; Carson Lancaster and Wyatt Romriell, boys wrestling; Hannah Dooley and Kaitlyn Wight, girls basketball; Teyen Hollingsworth, boys golf; June Parry and Teagan Barber, girls tennis; Isabelle Saunders and Macie Anderson, girls soccer; Briann Tomlinson, girls cross country; Gracie Gunderson, Kaitlyn Wight, Kourtney Small and Sally Owens, volleyball; Andrew Grunander and Carson Johnson, boys cross country; and Carson Lancaster and Chance Thackeray, football.
Assistant Superintendent Keith Mecham recognized several classified employees in the district, namely Susie Scothern, Karen Gibbs, Tanner Chadaz, Robert Mattson, Kathleen Hess, Mary Ewing, David Johnson, Cindy Jensen, Marci Hatch, Alicia Harris, Bonnie Young, Karen Watson, Hayley Chournos, Roxanne Christensen and Diana Whitaker.
A big plea for more sports practice area for Box Elder High School was presented by Principal Jamie Kent and coaches. Health and safety were of most concern with eight sports during the spring season. The group asked the board to add to its capital improvement plan a field house for the school.
The next school board meeting will be May 12 at Alice C. Harris Intermediate School in Tremonton.