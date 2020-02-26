A Salt Lake City man was booked into jail last week and is facing charges stemming from a high-speed chase, and from what authorities are calling a road-rage incident.
According to Box Elder County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Dale Ward, a call regarding “an alleged road-rage incident” came into police dispatch at about 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. A chase that started on northbound I-15 in the Perry area headed to the Honeyville/Elwood area of the freeway, where deputies attempted to pull the suspect over, but decided to back off due to high speeds causing unsafe conditions.
“Speeds were reaching 100 miles per hour and it was obvious that suspect was not going to stop,” a Box Elder County Sheriff press release stated. “Deputies terminated the attempt to stop as per sheriff policy.”
The incident was not over, however. About 25 minutes after the first call, dispatch received another call, this time from the Elwood area along 6800 West, that a young male was attempting to steal a vehicle and had assaulted a man at a residence there.
According to police, the suspect demanded the keys to a car from the resident after the suspect’s own car had stopped working. The resident agreed to provide the keys and went back into his home, but came back out with a shotgun in his hands.
The suspect, 19-year-old Jerimia Joesiah Hawthorne of Salt Lake City, fled the scene on foot. A description of the suspect was broadcast, and at about 5:50 a.m. a man fitting the description was seen at the Maverik store in Tremonton, where officers responded and detained Hawthorne.
Further investigation found that as Hawthorne approached the I-15/I-84 split, he left the freeway and ended up on 6800 West. He proceeded down that street until the vehicle he was driving stopped, and when he got caught by the resident of the nearby home as he was trying to steal another car, Hawthorne assaulted the resident. It was also later revealed that after fleeing that scene on foot, Hawthorne was picked up by a passing car and dropped off at the Maverik store.
Hawthorne was booked into the Box Elder County Jail on multiple charges, including a warrant for failure to appear in First District Court, aggravated assault and obstruction of justice. As of press time, it was not clear whether he had hired a lawyer.