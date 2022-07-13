A grass fire that resulted in the evacuation of several Cache Valley homes continued to burn in Sardine Canyon last weekend, though officials say containment was improving.
According to Utah Fire Info, 56 acres had been burned and the fire was 50% contained as of Saturday.
“We are very confident with this,” said Karl Hunt, the public information officer with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands.
Hunt told The Herald Journal crews conducted a flyover to more accurately track the acreage burned and the percentage of the fire contained. According to Hunt, the blaze had slowed — a result of greener, wetter fuels and the use of available resources to fight the fire — and officials were optimistic.
“The outlook on this is very favorable,” Hunt said, provided weather conditions remain advantageous for fire crews.
The fire was initially reported Saturday afternoon, according to Logan’s 911 Dispatch Center. The right, southbound lane on U.S. Highway 89/91 was closed, according to authorities, accommodating fire units just off the road.
According to Utah Fire Info, 10 homes were evacuated. Hunt said 15 structures were threatened, but no damage had been reported.
The evacuation order was lifted around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Hunt said, though some families chose not to return to their properties.
Specifics of the fire’s origin are currently unknown, according to Hunt, other than it was caused by a roadside ignition.
“We know it was human caused,” Hunt said.
Hunt estimated the southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 89/91 would possibly return to normal by Monday.