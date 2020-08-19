David and Danielle Styler of Delta, Utah announce the marriage of their daughter, Savannah to Justin Stuart, son of Earl and Mindy Stuart of Tremonton. The couple were married on August 7, 2020 in the Payson Utah Temple. An open house will be held at the Bear River Valley Museum in Tremonton on Saturday, August 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
The bride is a 2014 graduate of Delta High School and a 2020 graduate of Utah State University with a degree in communicative disorders/deaf education. She served in the Richmond VA/Washington DC South Mission.
The groom is a 2015 graduate of Bear River High School and is majoring in technology systems at Utah State University. He served in the Alabama Birmingham Mission.