My dear friend Antonia Sanchez, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home in Portage, Utah. She was also a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was born on June 6, 1953 in Gallena, New Mexico. She was always an active member of the Catholic Church. At different times in her life she taught at Head Start and was a school bus driver in Brigham City. Antonia enjoyed crocheting, being in the outdoors, going on drives and being with her family and people she loved. I might add that I believed that she was so handy she could fix ANYTHING!
I met Antonia approximately six years ago. Not sure the date because when I met her I felt like we had always known each other! There was no getting acquainted, just getting re-connected. I was working for Senior Companions of Utah and then our adventures really began. We developed such a close relationship that when one of us thought of something the other one finished the sentence. As you know, if you have ever had a close friend/sister like this it is priceless!
It would take me hours to tell all the experiences we had. One that comes to mind was one autumn when we took a expedition over the “Short Divide” near Portage with one of our best friends, Rufina Cervantez. It was beautiful and leaves were turning all colors of fall. Antonia kept having me stop so she could pick the leaves to make bouquets for everyone. She, Rufina and I were laughing like little girls, we had so much fun! Later that summer she made chokecherry jam that we had picked with her leaning way over the left side of the road to reach the best ones. The owner finally saw us and offered to help. Right this minute I have a pint of jam in my fridge that she made this year.
Antonia has been so much a part of my life that she will always be part of me. I miss her so much already, but would not want to see her in any more pain. She brought to our relationship a daughter, a son and grandchildren. My heart always thrills to hear “Grandma Lesley, Grandma Lesley” as they come running through the door, and of course, “Mom.” I really don’t think this family moved to Portage by accident. Thank you to all in Portage that have taken chicken dinner, ice cream, and much, much more to make things easier for Amanda and family.
The Primary Program went spectacular last Sunday! I heard this from other people who were there because Grant and I were out of town to see our grandchildren perform in Taylor, Utah. Of course, our grandchildren did well and there was one little boy in the front by the pulpit who sang his heart out! He was probably three or four and kind of stole the show. Gordon and Karin Cumins flew to Florida to see their grandchildren sing in the ward’s Primary Program. Silly grandparents, all of us!
Grant had a birthday on the 9th! Thanks to all who remembered him. I am afraid I would be kicked out of the house if I said how old he was.
There were several people who benefited from the pipes at the burn pile. At least four families, and I am so glad that the Town Council can help people in town make it a better place to live.
Mark you calendars: The Portage Christmas Party is Dec. 6 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Everyone in Portage is invited, and of course, a special guest will be there. Oh, and dinner, too.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO EVERYONE!