At its meeting on Wednesday, May 13, the Box Elder School District Board of Education accepted proposals for the adoption of a five-year math curriculum from Keri Greener, Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Curriculum and Gary Allen, Assistant Superintendent Secondary Curriculum.
The elementary math program, INTO Math for kindergarten through 6th grade by Harcourt, cost approximately $659,200. The secondary math for 7th and 8th grades, Math I, II, III by enVision Pearson, will begin next school year at a cost of approximately $400,000.
High school graduations will differ this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Bear River High School plans include assigned time slots for graduates being recorded in cap and gowns receiving diploma covers and giving family members different opportunities for pictures throughout the school.
Box Elder High School graduates can sign up for cap and gown filming. There will be a graduation motorcade. Check their website for more information.
School district retirees were honored during last week’s meeting. Those recognized were Gina Baird, Alice Ball, Sharon Balls, Kurt Bennington, Holly Carter, Mata Earl, Darrell Eddington, Malia Gabbitas, Gary Gardner, Teresa Garrett, Steven Hill, Carrie Hunt, Holly Jeppesen, Gregg Johnson, Marilyn Julander. Janica Kynaston, Carolyn Larkin, Delicia Leach, Radonna Lowder, Laurie McCarty, Steven Meyer, Suzanne Moss, Sharrie Nelson, Julie Orgill, Susan Petersen, Sherry Spencer, Tamara Stewart, Nancy Vincent, Delos Wiberg and Georgiann Willoughty. The board extended gratitude for work and dedication shown by these educators.
Rebekah Bennett, student school board member from Box Elder High School, was thanked for her participation during the year.
Outstanding Classified Employees recognition included Bobbi Ward, Carole Nicholas, Connie Anderson, Dana Yates, Josh Hochslettler, Jacinda Heyder, Kim Bott, Kurt Mueller, Mary Theurer and Peggy Chambers.
The next school board meeting will be June 10, 2020, at the Independent Life Skills Center in Brigham City.