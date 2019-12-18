Five new courses were approved by the Box Elder School District Board of Education at its last meeting. Bear River High School Principal AJ Gilmore requested the following to be added to that school’s choice of classes: Agricultural Machinery and Technology, which would allow tractor restoration and CTE activities; Chinese III A and B; Introduction to Criminal Justice; a concurrent class, USU APEC 1600 Natural Resources; and AP Calculus Lab.
A change to the long-term plan for district development was introduced by Corey Thompson, district director of facilities. It was proposed that two elementary schools in Brigham City, namely Foothill Elementary and Mountain View Elementary School, be combined and occupy a new facility to be located at the site of the old Bunderson Elementary School, which is currently leased by Brigham City.
Foothill now has four portable classrooms in use, while Mountain View uses one. Foothill houses 520 students; Foothill has 377 students.
Thompson said the upkeep and utility bills of the older two schools totaled more than the new building would have. The new school would have six or seven classrooms per grade level, more space, better driveway access and is centrally located. There may be a two-level building with upper and lower grade classrooms separated. Air conditioning will be installed throughout the school building. An assistant principal, coaches and counselors would be added to the faculty. Completion would be in 2022.
Public meetings will be held beginning with the next school Board meeting Jan. 8, and two more held — one at each involved school — where patrons can voice their opinions and suggestions for the boundary changes.
Board members held a lengthy discussion about student fees. Assistant Superintendent Keith Mecham compiled the list of fees now charged by the school district, and then showed the amount of money that could be owed by the participant due to other items called for while participating in classes like sports or musical classes. Fees could include rental fees, cleats, rackets, extra shirts, jackets, dresses, costumes and extracurricular trips.
Some of these extras are paid for by fundraisers with students raising their own money, or by parents’ contributions. Board member Nancy Kennedy said “You can’t educate kids on fundraisers.”
Who pays for these items when the district attaches a “fee” already? Fee waivers? Everyone participates and the district picks up the tab for everything? It’s a big dilemma that must be decided upon for the fee schedule to be completed for next year’s registration. The state legislature may have a part in this decision, in which case the district will be obligated to follow state rules. The board will take this measure up at the next board meeting in January.
The next school board meeting will be Jan. 8, 2020, in Brigham City.