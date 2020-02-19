The two most challenging topics addressed by the Box Elder School board last week concerned school fees and the new school in Brigham City that would combine students from Mountain View and Foothill Elementary Schools. Superintendent Steve Carlsen stated that school fees were the biggest issue facing the district now.
The ongoing debate on whether or not to raise school fees continued during the meeting. Keith Mecham, Assistant Superintendent of Personnel, gathered together information from coaches, instructors, teachers, etc., asking how much more parents paid than the listed fee during the year to enable their student to participate in an activity such as a sport, drill team, or musical group. This extra needed money demand greatly increased the fee as the extra money was added up front and included on the fee schedule.
The majority of public comments were on the need for more funding so uniforms for sports, drill team outfits, could be updated and look as professional as other teams during competition. Coaches commented that uniforms are often put on a three-year rotation to decrease money asked from members. Dennis Wheatley asked how can we get some “wants” as “we have the talent, not the conditions.”
The question debated by the board was whether or not to list the cost up front on the fee schedule or continue as in previous years’ fee schedules. Included in the debate was the acceptance of Policy 5230, which includes fee waiver availability to those in need. In this matter the board was deeply divided.
President of the board Karen Cronin read a statement of her personal belief that students should work and earn their own money to pay for any extracurricular activity, including that of travel. She read that it wasn’t fair that one student have to work to earn money for the activity and another be given the privilege for nothing. Bryan Smith agreed with her. Board member Wade Hyde stated every student in need should be helped. No one wants to be put in the position of needing help, he continued, but it is the “Christian thing to do.”
Nancy Kennedy said fee waivers should not be labeled as a handout. All students are trying hard, and contributions should be made so all can attend activities. She then called for a vote to be taken as she thought the issue had been discussed thoroughly. During the vote to accept Policy 5230, board members Karen Cronin and Bryan Smith voted against it, while Julie Taylor, Nancy Kennedy, Wade Hyde, Connie Archibald and Lynn Capener voted yes. The fee schedule was not voted on.
The board meeting business continued, reiterating that public comment and other input is still being studied about the new school and the final decision will not be given until after the March school board meeting. Board members wrote down citizens’ comments and promised answers soon.
Kari Greener, Assistant Superintendent of Elementary Curriculum, told those in attendance that Garland School now houses approximately 800-plus students. The population of the new school, and visiting Garland would answer questions of lunch and break organization, staff interaction, etc.
During this portion of public comment, attendees voiced concern about special needs students, the continuation of Title I status, what would be the timeline for construction, how effective is public comment, will the school actually be big enough for future growth or will a smaller school be needed again in Brigham. One patron said 50 years is not really a long time and was the district not using these facilities to their full potential due to improper maintenance.
The board renewed Superintendent Steve Carlsen’s contract for the next two years. Financial Director Rod Cook reported that plans are progressing toward the CRP solar projects that will be located near Nucor in Plymouth and the other near Northrop Grumman.
The next board meeting will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Foothill Elementary School in Brigham City.