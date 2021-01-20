The name of the new to-be elementary school in Brigham City will be Golden Spike Elementary School, so voted school board members at their board meeting last week.
The name was not on the list of names suggested by the original committee of patrons of the new school. The name was not on the survey list compiled by board members via technology. It was chosen from a list of names suggested by the board members during the meeting this week.
Names on the survey list included Canyon Creek, Peach Grove, Golden Spike, Endeavor, Peach Valley, Bunderson and Snow. Board Member Bryan Smith favored the name Endeavor as it suggested trying to reach a goal (as in education). Board Member Nancy Kennedy remarked the district already had a school named in remembrance of the space program (Discovery) and preferred Peach Grove.
Board Member Wade Hyde remarked that the name Golden Spike referred to history in the area and had never been used before. The board agreed that other names seemed to refer to places or history near the new school.
After a vocal vote, the name Golden Spike Elementary School was chosen with negative votes by board members Bryan Smith and Karen Cronin.
Julie Taylor was chosen to head the school board as president for a term with Tiffani Summers as vice president. Newly elected board members Bryan Smith, Nancy Kennedy, Tiffani Summers and Connie Archibald were given the oath of office by Rod Cook, Business Administrator.
Corey Thompson, Director of Facilities, announced the new community high school in Brigham City, Sunrise, will be open for student occupation on Feb. 1. He also asked for bid approval for the new Golden Spike Elementary School.
Construction firm Hogan and Associates received board approval in the amount of $26,995,061 and will begin as weather permits. The board also approved an extra $488,730 for the photovoltaic solar panel system. Also, Thompson explained the school will be heated and cooled via geothermal access on the property, a process used by other school districts with success.
School fees were approved for next year with minimal changes as presented by Keith Mecham, Assistant Superintendent. However, the fee for cheerleader participation was increased to $1,100 from $800 at the request from coaches and parents. General fees were reduced.
The next school board meeting will be February 10, 2021, at the Independent Life Skills center in Brigham City.
A sincere letter of commendation and recognition for outstanding teaching ability and commitment was sent to 38 online teachers throughout the district:
Kelli Nessen – Kindergarten
Barb Haramoto – 1st grade
Sharon Cook – 1st grade
Carol Pyle – 2nd grade
Kelly Esplin – 2nd grade
Susan Chadaz – 3rd grade
Emily Zito -3rd grade
Cindy Payne – 4th grade
Janelle Janssen – 4th grade
Noelle Sadler – 5th grade
Dallin Gittins – 5th grade
6th grade Online Teachers:
Julia Wilcox- Language Arts
Michelle Vance – Language Arts
Nicole Richards – Math
Joanna Blaylock – Math
Erica Bloxham – Science
Tami Munns – Science
Secondary Online Learning:
Caden Burrell – South End Supervisor
Brooks Nelson – North End Supervisor
Patrick Parker – Math
David Jensen – Math
Greg Cefalo – Science
Sara Percy – Science
Peter Gerlach – Social Studies
Aaron Crawford – Social Studies
Rachel Storm – Language Arts
Heidi Jensen – Language Arts
Morgan Fowles – Online Coordinator
Whitney Roundy – Online Coordinator
Rick young –Testing Proctor
Darcie Dyer – Testing Proctor
Amanda Thomas – Testing Proctor
Online Canvas Courses:
Mark Holland – 7th Grade Art
Erica Bywater – 7th Grade CTE
Michael DeFillipis – 7th Grade CTE
Julia Wilcox – 7th Grade Utah History
Joette Craig – 8th Grade Digital Literacy