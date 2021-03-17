During the public comment segment of the recent Box Elder School District Board of Education meeting last week, a patron asked how long students will be wearing masks at school. Superintendent Steven Carlsen’s answer was: as long as the state health department, Bear River Health Department and the government tell us to. He continued to explain that a weekly meeting with the Bear River Health Department via Zoom keeps the district up to date on COVID information.
Corey Thompson, Director of Facilities Management, presented a proposal for capital improvement projects within the district for 2022. Projects were divided into priority levels of extreme, high priority, medium priority and low priority.
The extreme priority list included adding Glycol to LA wing HVAC at Bear River High School at a cost of $115,500, re-roofing over the coaches hall at Box Elder High School at a cost of $28,152, replacing old, leaky skylights at Bear River Middle School at a cost of $30,000, replacing built-up roofing at Bear River Middle School at a cost of $378,000, securing the vestibules at both ACHI and ACYI at a cost of $10,000 each, replacing the original boiler with two new boilers for redundancy at Willard School at a cost of $256,000, replacing rain gutters at transportation at a cost of $6,688, and replacing snow guards at transportation at a cost of $9,085.
The total cost of the extreme priority list is $843,425. The high priority list total is $265,310, the medium priority list total is $114,547, and the low priority list total is $1,316,496. Thompson projected the total for all projects at $2,539,778.
Past project costs have been about $2 million each year, Thompson said. Council member Karen Cronin objected to the price and said it wasn’t prudent to approve a budget prior to the projects being approved. She suggested the budget be approved at $2,000,000 and adjusted as the year and the projects were approved.
Business Administrator Rod Cook suggested the capital improvement project list wait for final approval until the yearly budget for the district is approved in June. Thompson and board members agreed.
During the recent legislative session, a bonus bill was passed giving certificated employees in school buildings a $1,500 bonus and ESP staff a $1,000 bonus. Superintendent Carlsen stated that district building-level employees were not included.
Last spring, he continued, Cook included a large sum of money in the budget to help during the pandemic. Hardly any has been used. Carlsen moved that money from the COVID Reserve be used to give members of the district office staff a $1,500 bonus for certificated and a $1,000 bonus for ESP staff, excluding the superintendent and business administrator. The board approved the motion with the addition of bonuses given to the superintendent and business administrator in appreciation of their work.
Graduation dates were announced. Box Elder High School graduation will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Weber State University (time and venue may change).
Bear River high School graduation will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the BRHS football field from 8-9 p.m. (based upon weather). Wednesday, June 2, 2021, a motorcade will be held at the end of the school day (also based upon weather). Thursday, June 3, 2021, a video will be recorded from 6-9 p.m.
Sunrise High School graduation will be Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the school.
The next meeting of the school board will be held on Wednesday, April 14, at 6 p.m. at the Independent Life Skills Center in Brigham City.