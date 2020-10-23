Public schools in Box Elder County will start operating with shorter school days beginning this Thursday, a move intended to give teachers more time to work with students who can’t attend in person.
Starting on Oct. 29, all schools from kindergarten through 12th grade will begin their days one hour later than they have been during the first two months of the 2020-21 school year.
The Box Elder School District last week sent out a letter from Superintendent Steve Carlsen to parents of schoolchildren explaining the change and the reasoning behind it. The main reason for the change, Carlsen wrote, is to provide teachers with extra time “to help the students who are quarantined or in isolation keep up.
“COVID-19 protocols require students or an employee to quarantine because of exposure, or a student or employee is to stay in isolation because of a positive case,” the letter states. “These protocols have put a lot of pressure on our teachers.”
The shorter school day doesn’t mean shorter days for teachers, who are expected to use the extra hour to focus on students who are learning remotely from home.
The district’s goal has been to maintain a regular five-day schedule for students to attend school in person. Teachers are expected to keep up with their face-to-face instruction in the classrooms while continuing to help those who are quarantined, isolated, or staying home because of illness.
“There is not enough time in the school day schedule for the teachers to keep up with this extra task,” Carlsen wrote.
He said many other school districts in Utah have already implemented shorter days for the same reason.
The district had already been operating on a schedule that included later starts and earlier end times on Wednesdays. The new schedule will eliminate the early end time on Wednesdays, making the daily schedule the same for all five weekdays.
The change means bus schedules will also shift to one hour later in the mornings. For preschool and kindergarten, the district is asking parents to check with individual schools for bus arrival and departure times. Individual schools or transportation providers will alert parents of any changes, the letter states.
According to Carlsen, the district will evaluate the effectiveness of the new strategy while monitoring the numbers of COVID-19 cases, students in quarantine, and those who are staying home because of any illness. It will look at those factors “every three to four weeks.
“In this particular case, we will look at those numbers as Thanksgiving break approaches, and then again as Christmas break approaches,” he wrote.
The district anticipates returning to full-day, in-person instruction once the numbers have subsided, but did not provide specific numbers that need to be reached in order to return to a full schedule.
Carlsen’s letter acknowledged that the schedule change will cause some difficulties with childcare for some families, but said it’s a necessary to move to help ensure the safety of everyone involved.
“We feel strongly we have to take these measures to ensure our excellent teaching staff’s health and effectiveness,” he wrote. “Thank you in advance for your efforts to understand and support this critical issue.”