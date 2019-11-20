The annual audit report was explained to the Box Elder School District Board of Education during the Nov. 13 board meeting. Wiggins and Co. prepared and presented the information to the board. District Financial Administrator Rod Cook followed with his internal audit.
A Wiggins representative reported that the district was in compliance. He reported that the district used $28 million for construction last year. Liabilities were up as well as funds used for pensions. The district received more funds from property taxes due to the growth in the area, not because of a tax increase. The district could expect more funding from outstanding property tax that has not been paid from the past five years as it is collected.
Rod Cook showed the amounts of funding given to the district through different entities. The district receives 69% of funds from the state, 26% from local authorities and 5% from federal funds.
During the next legislative session, the state may divert liquor funds from the schools, which could result in lunch fees being raised. If lunch prices are raised in the district, fewer students will be able to afford that meal. Cook said the district serves 1.5 million lunches.
In other business, Director of Special Education Bryce Day was recently recognized as After-school Administrator of the Year. The Box Elder High School FFA organization, under the direction of Jason Bingham, was recognized for its efforts in aviation as it pertains to agriculture.
Director of CTE and Assessment Darrell Eddington reported on the outcome of RISE and Utah Aspire assessments. Despite the problems which occurred during the testing period in the spring, the data has been accepted as solid.
The next school board meeting will be Dec. 11 at the Independent Life Skills Center in Brigham City.