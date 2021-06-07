The Box Elder School District is once again offering free meals during the summer for kids aged 18 and younger, with a curbside pickup arrangement much like what was offered last summer.
Starting next Monday, June 14, families will be able to pick up breakfast and/or lunch for their children (age 18 and under) at five schools in Tremonton and Brigham City. The service will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every weekday until Aug. 6 with the exception of July 5 and 23, when it will be closed in observance of the Fourth of July and Pioneer Day holidays.
Candace Parr, supervisor of the school district’s child nutrition department, said the meals are still being offered for drive-through pickup only, as mandated by federal regulations. The program is paid for using federal dollars, so the option of dining at the schools remains prohibited due to federal COVID-19 regulations.
One change from last summer is that parents can pick up meals without having their children present. Breakfast and lunch can be picked up at the same time, with one breakfast and one lunch per child, per day.
Parr said demand for the summer meal service increased greatly last year due to the drive-through option and expects demand to remain high this summer, but said there will be plenty of food for anyone who shows up.
The five pickup sites, all located at schools in Tremonton or Brigham City, are as follows:
• McKinley Elementary, 120 W. 500 S., Tremonton
• Bear River High, 1450 S. Main St., Garland
• Discovery Elementary, 820 N. 500 W., Brigham City
• Young Intermediate, 830 Law Dr., Brigham City
• Box Elder Middle, 18 S. 500 E., Brigham City
For more information, or for special diet requests, call (435) 734-4800.