Just before noon last Friday, some 30 children and parents were waiting at a bus stop along Main Street in Tremonton, even though classes were canceled.
Right on schedule at 11:50 a.m., a yellow school bus pulled up to the stop. The door opened to reveal the familiar faces of Julie Scothern and JD Scott, who were making their regular rounds from Petersboro through Beaver Dam and on to Tremonton. But instead of picking up the kids to take them to school, Scothern and Scott were there to deliver free lunches for the day and breakfast for the next morning.
One by one, the kids stepped up to receive their meals – peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, fresh fruit, cookies, milk and other items they are used to getting at school during the day.
“Some of them, their parents both work so it’s hard to make sure they get a good lunch,” Scothern said. “We’re here to help with that.”
While classes may be out until further notice, bus drivers and kitchen staff in the Box Elder School District have been staying busy the last couple of weeks, preparing and delivering meals for students stuck at home because of precautions taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Scott, who has been a bus driver for the district for more than 30 years, said his route has been delivering more than 130 free lunches daily on average and about 90 breakfasts. The temporary program has been giving meals to anyone up to age 18.
“We don’t turn anyone away,” he said. “One day we had a kid chase us down in the rain, and we stopped and took care of him. It turns out he had seven siblings, and we got them all lunches. It’s been a good thing that people have really needed.”
The program has been a big hit with kids and parents alike. During sunny weather on Friday, youngsters were romping about on the sidewalk and making fist-pump gestures to passing motorists, many of whom obliged by honking their horns as they drove by.
Britney Mills, who was at one of the stops with her four children – one who attends Garland Elementary and her preschool-age triplets – said that in addition to the benefit of getting the meals, it provided a small bit of socialization at a time when it’s hard to come by.
“We love it. The kids love it,” Mills said. “It’s kind of sad that it’s our only interaction, but it’s a nice to get out, especially when it’s sunny.”
The meal deliveries became so popular that by the last day of bus-stop deliveries on Friday, the district was providing significantly more meals than it would on a normal school day, District Superintendent Steve Carlsen said.
Carlsen said that while the district is pleased that so many kids have been getting the nutrition, the growing popularity of the program has made it necessary to make some changes so that it can continue, as the “soft closure” of local schools has been extended through at least May 1.
That means that starting Monday, April 6, meals will no longer be delivered to bus stops. Instead, kids can go to area schools to pick up their meals, including lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day, from 11 a.m. to noon. Breakfast will be available beginning Tuesday, April 7.
Since this week was already scheduled to be spring break, no meals are being provided this week.
Carlsen said the change was necessary “to ensure we have enough staff to prepare all of the meals required.
“We recognize that this may cause an inconvenience for families, and we will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary,” he said.
Due to social distancing guidelines, parents are urged to remain in their vehicles when they take their kids to pick up meals. The kids have to be present to receive the meals in order to comply with federal food service program requirements.
Those with special diets will need to contact Candace Parr one day in advance at candace.parr@besd.net. These meals can be picked up at Adele C. Young and Alice C. Harris Intermediate schools during the regular window of 11 a.m. to noon.