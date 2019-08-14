Everly and Georgia Wheatley’s bedroom is now carpeted. They are all moved in and all very happy about it. No one is afraid of the new situation. The big girls are reading to the little girls so they won’t be afraid either.
The Promontory Wheatleys attended a baptism for Laura’s sister Stacey’s daughter in Riverside. Then the family went to breakfast at Stacey’s home in Collinston. All enjoyed the delicious meal and get-together.
Zane and the girls pulled their car onto the lawn to wash it. All got soaking wet, but eh — car looks clean and shiny.
Sunday the whole Hendricks family attended daughter Betty’s baby blessing. The little girl was given the name of Dorothy. The service took place in an Ogden ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family then gathered for lunch after the meeting was over.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen have been attending the Smoking Waters Rendezvous through this week. They had a decidedly trying trip with their trailer. It had two flat tires. Although Orson always carries plenty of spares, he was left without one after the second flat. He bought one new tire. They arrived at the campground Thursday evening during the heavy rain.
The couple is finally having fun. Orson and Jeannette contributed to the sale of homemade goods with their own items from their inventory. They are pleased with the sale of their things.
Sunday Jeannette went to church alone since Orson wasn’t feeling well. She says the ward building was “full to bursting.” Usually this quiet little ward has only 200 members. Every room was filled. She says, “It was quite an event.”
Orson says the reason the rendezvous is named Smoking Waters is due to the steam rising smoke-like from warm water in the cold winter months. The event is held in West Yellowstone. They came home Sunday.
Jim and Starr Mitchell hosted Starr’s brother Patrick for dinner during the weeks. She and Jim barbecued a chicken on their grill. They also roasted some jalapeno and Anaheim chile peppers.
The couple took their granddaughters to the Community Garden in their space at the Lutheran Church. Madalynn went from one red, ripe tomato to another taking a bite out of each one until she had finally had enough. Jim and Starr gathered those also to take home.
Gabi has learned a new song. It is “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond. “I just love that song,” she says.
Starr took Gabi school supply shopping during the week. “It is hard to believe summer is almost over,” Starr says.
The Mitchells have a puppy pool for their dogs to cool off in. Rosie just loves it. She jumps and ducks, sits and ducks her head while Toby and the other dog, Brittney, just stand in it.
Boyd Udy took his black draft team to the Preston Rodeo all three nights. They were used as the wheelers (hooked right in front of the wagon) in a six-horse hitch with Parker Haviland’s four draft horses. Boyd helped hook up the horses.
Boyd says all his family is well. He also comments the weather is too hot, but not for much longer.
Most of Winnie Richman’s week was full of lots of little things. She had company with tax advice, and corral cleaning until she got a flat tire on her loader tractor. She is grateful for the Bear River Valley Co-op tire man for coming promptly to fix it. She had to drive on the flat until she could park the tractor fin a safe place for the tire man to change it. This ruined the tube. He put a patch on the tire and replaced the tube with a new one.
Wednesday at art, Carolyn Carter finished her painting while Winnie had to “paint out” her entire earlier effort and start over. Her depiction of a pond looked more like a rock-bound glass of blue water about to spill towards the person looking at the picture. Certainly can’t have that!
Saturday Winnie joined good friends Melanie Young, her mother Marie Roche, Tate Thatcher, and Larene Thompson for lunch at Denny’s in Tremonton. Melanie was the hostess. “Thank you, Melanie,” the ladies all say. Lots of good conversation took place during the delicious meal.
Just as Winnie was leaving for church Sunday, she noticed sons Lyle and Aaron, grandsons Brantzen and Colton, daughter Heather and son-in-law Greg and daughter-in-law April bring her bulls off the mountain for the summer. It is best to get the bulls away from the cows to prevent late calves next year. When Winnie asked later how they got the bulls down to their corral, they said they didn’t want to ruin a good day trying to herd the animals down the driveway to their corral, so they hooked up the trailer to load them in and take them down. “Thank you, kids. I am very grateful for your help,” Winnie says.
Church was very nice. Winnie got to attend and learn in Sunday School. Choir practice was very musical. We sang and practiced being together, but also being different in our parts. Some parts are a little harder, but the overall effects are wonderful. Thank you Melanie and Deb for a good learning experience.