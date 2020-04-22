Last week’s announcement that classes at public schools throughout Utah are canceled for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year has left local education officials looking for a creative solution to honor this year’s graduating class.
Steve Carlsen, superintendent of the Box Elder School District, said that means formal, in-person graduation ceremonies have also been canceled for the district’s three high schools.
While some school districts are taking the lead in organizing virtual ceremonies online or making other contingency plans to recognize this year’s seniors, Carlsen on Monday said the Box Elder district is leaving it up to each individual school.
“There’s a lot of discussion, a lot of ideas out there,” he said. “We are planning on, if possible, to do something in July or August, some sort of formal graduation.”
Of course, that depends on how the situation surrounding the new coronavirus and COVID-19 progresses. If restrictions regarding group gatherings linger on into late summer, an in-person ceremony will likely not be possible.
“If we get past August and kids are going on to college, that would obviously be too far,” Carlsen said.
Bear River High was planning to have its graduation ceremony at the Spectrum on the campus of Utah State University again this year. Such ceremonies are generally held indoors, but Carlsen said an outdoor venue might be a more practical option.
“The problem is, both auditoriums (at Bear River and Box Elder highs) are too small to house everybody,” he said. “It might be a football-field thing.”
Meanwhile, students are continuing to complete their coursework at home. Bear River High remains open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays, and students can come to the school to pick up course materials and use the library during reduced hours.
Carlsen said schools in the district have made some adjustments to their curriculums along the way to account for learning environments that look vastly different from what students are used to.
“I know we’ve pulled back from what we started with on what is the right amount (of homework) to send home for each student,” he said.
Students in high school typically have six classes per day, each lasting a full hour, but “six hours on the computer is too much,” Carlsen said. “We’ve asked our teachers to be a little more fine tuned,” such as finding videos for students to watch in place of filling out worksheets in some cases.
“It’s hard on everybody, just like everywhere else in the country,” he said. “It’s easier for teachers to teach in the classrooms.”
Utah joined more than 20 other states last week in canceling classes at public schools for the rest of the school year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Utah joined states such as Arizona, Oregon and Washington that had previously made the same decision.
“In order for us to continue to slow the spread and to get back on our feet socially and economically this is not the time to have our schools back open,” Gov. Gary Herbert said in announcing the closure on April 14. “This is not an easy decision to make. It is disruptive and it impacts our children, parents and families.”
Public schools have been closed since March 16.
About 667,000 students in grades K-12 go to public schools in Utah, according to state figures.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.