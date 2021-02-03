The Boy Scouts of America is conducting its annual food drive across Utah, and local scouts are getting involved as well, with help from a couple of Tremonton businesses and, hopefully, the public.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 25-Feb. 12, 2021 as Utah’s Scouting for Food Drive. The BSA Crossroads of The West Council is asking the public to drop off non-perishable food at various community donation sites throughout Utah during the 35th annual event. Suggested food items include beef stew, chili, soups, canned meats, canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter and boxed meals.
“We are mobilizing more than 400 BSA Cub Scout Packs, Scouts BSA troops and Venturing Crews across Utah, 40 community food pantries and food banks, 35 Arctic Circle Restaurants, 18 Bank of Utah locations and 11 Red Hanger locations, to distribute 59,000 Scouting for Food bags in communities throughout Utah,” said Scout Executive Allen Endicott of the BSA Crossroads of The West Council. “We are asking the public to help us fill these bags with nutritious, non-perishable canned and boxed foods, and to drop them off at donation sites across the state.”
Bank of Utah and Red Hanger Cleaners locations will distribute grocery bags and serve as drop off sites. Arctic Circle Restaurants will distribute donation bags through their drive through windows and ask their customers to drop filled bags off at donation sites. Scout troops, Red Hanger and some food banks and pantries will then pick up the canned goods at donation drop-off sites and deliver them to food assistance organizations.
In Tremonton, Bank of Utah and Arctic Circle are working with the local scouts (Troop 126 and Pack 636) to collect food donations for the Tremonton Community Food Pantry. People can drop off canned goods and boxed dinners at the bank, at 25 N. Tremont St., or at the pantry itself at 180 S. Tremont St., through Feb. 12. Anyone who brings in a donation to Bank of Utah can get a coupon for a free double cheeseburger at Arctic Circle.
Another key opportunity to donate is on Scouting for Food Day, Saturday, Feb. 6, when scouts will collect donations from shoppers at more than 50 local Smith’s Food & Drug stores throughout Utah, including the Brigham City location. The timing of this effort also coincides with the national Souper Bowl of Caring Drive. The Scouts and the Utah National Guard will then deliver the tons of donated food to food banks and pantries in store communities.
“Scouting For Food is a signature community effort for the scouts across Utah and the country every year,” said Endicott. “We’re very grateful to our community partners for stepping up and helping us gather donations this year. Our message is, ‘Every Bag Counts,’ which means that donating a whole pallet or one bagful of nutritious food can make a big difference in someone’s life.”
For more information about Scouting for Food donation sites or to find a local food pantry, visit www.utahscouts.org/scoutingforfood.