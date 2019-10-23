Editor’s Note: The Leader ran an article in the Oct. 16 edition featuring Tremonton City Council candidates Connie Archibald, Scott Dahle and Lyle Vance.
Rick Seamons spent several years on the Tremonton City Planning Commission, and hopes to bring that experience to making city policy as a member of the Tremonton City Council.
Seamons is one of four candidates vying for three open seats in the upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
“I think Tremonton is a great place to live,” he said. “We just need to plan for the future.”
Seamons, a licensed professional structural engineer, works in the engineering department at Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems in Promontory, where he is in charge of the water system at the sprawling facility. He’s also a Utah state-licensed water operator, and said his experience working with water systems would be useful to the council.
“I understand the ins and outs of those things,” he said.
A native of southern Idaho, Seamons and his wife moved to Tremonton in 1988. They have been married for 35 years and raised three children.
“I think we need to provide for future generations, look at what we’re doing now and how it’s going to affect them,” he said. “I think we would all like our kids to grow up here, and if they want to stay, that’s great.”