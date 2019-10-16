The season ended in the first round of the playoffs for the Bear River girls soccer team, which finished with a winless record in Region 11 following a tough season in which the girls fought hard, but somehow came up short.
The Bears’ difficult season came to a close with a 6-0 road loss at Logan on Saturday, Oct. 12 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. Earlier in the week, Bear River dropped its regular season finale at Sky View, which came away with a 4-0 victory over the visitors.
On Saturday, it took awhile for the scoring to get started, but once it did, the Grizzlies didn’t let up on the Bears. Logan scored three times in an 11-minute span late in the first half, and added three more after halftime, with Grizzlies star Bizzy Arevalo netting three goals and assisting on two more.
The Bears finished the season with an overall record of 2-15. They opened with an 8-0 romp over Providence Hall, but things got tough in a hurry as they lost their next four contests. The team’s last win came on Aug. 30 against Marsh Valley, Idaho.
Some of the losses were blowouts, but Bear River also came close to big victories at times. They played in three games that went to overtime, narrowly losing each of those matches.
Ridgeline won the regular season Region 11 crown, followed by Green Canyon, Logan, Sky View, Mountain Crest and Bear River.