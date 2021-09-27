Tremonton City's secondary water system is being shut off a month earlier than usual as an extended drought continues to strain local water supplies.
Deliveries of water to local canal systems are scheduled to end this week as water managers look for ways to conserve the precious resource as much as possible amid growing demand and persistent drought conditions.
The shutdown of the canals means secondary water will be unavailable in Tremonton until next spring. The Bear River Canal Co. notified the city and other water users in the area that their allotted water from the river had been used up as of mid-September, and canals will be shut off by Thursday, Sept. 30.
In a letter to residents, Tremonton City officials said the early shutoff is necessary to ensure irrigation water will be available for next year.
Because of the early shutdown, the city is waiving the $10 monthly base rate for residents who would normally have access to secondary water during October. The city is also applying its winter indoor water rates for the month, offering a lower rate for those who still wish to water outdoors using culinary water.
The Bear River Valley and western U.S. in general have been mired in a prolonged drought, and long-term forecasts indicate another potentially dry winter ahead. Late-summer rains have improved the situation somewhat, but Box Elder County and most of the state are still classified as being in “extreme” drought.