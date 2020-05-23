Someone really needs to be ashamed.
My cousin’s family in Riverside just lost their beautiful young daughter to cancer this last winter. Her headstone was just placed at her gravesite in time for Memorial Day. They decorated her grave with a beautiful hanging plant, and because she was a dog lover, a dog statue holding a solar lantern was also placed by her headstone.
Her father visited her grave the next day, and both were gone.
Who would rob from the dead and the mourning? Where is your conscience?
If anyone knows anything about what happened, please call me at (435) 279-3783.
M. Christensen
Riverside