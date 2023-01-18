January is not only the start of a new year, but it marks the beginning of Utah’s 45-day legislative session. During the next couple of months, I will gather with other state legislators to create new laws and establish budgets for essential programs and services. Each year, we consider hundreds of proposals for legislative action, prioritizing our efforts based on your input.
As I review bills, I want to know your priorities and expectations for the legislative session. Your opinion matters to me. I am here to represent you and our community. I am providing a link to a survey that will help me identify the issues that matter most to you. Please take my survey below. It should take about five minutes to fill out.
I will be sending a weekly newsletter update during the session. I appreciate all of you who have contacted me throughout the year. Your input and engagement in the political process speak volumes. Please continue to reach out to me as we consider legislation.
It is an honor to represent you once again.
Please keep in touch with your feedback throughout the session. I’d love to hear your insights and opinions. I can be reached by email at ssandall@le.utah.gov. My mobile phone number is (435) 279-7551. Or, if you would like to meet with me in person, you can reach out to my assistant May at mckennedy@le.utah.gov—she’ll help us get in touch.
I’m truly grateful for the opportunity you’ve given me to serve such wonderful people. Thank you for all you do to make Utah the best state in the nation—and thanks for paying attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.