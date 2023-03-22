During the 2023 General Session, we examined a variety of issues and passed many bills to address the most pressing issues confronting our state. During the session, we passed 575 bills, including 342 House bills and 233 Senate bills. Additionally, we balanced the largest budget in state history at $29 billion.
Budget Overview
It is our constitutional responsibility to pass a balanced budget each year. Early in the session, we pass smaller, bare bones base budgets to ensure our state continues running even if there is a breakdown during negotiations. Near the end of the session, the Legislature passes what is referred to as the “Bill of Bills,” which allows us to supplement the base budgets with expanded appropriations based on the latest revenue estimates shared mid-way through the session. In this recent session, the “Bill of Bills” was more specifically known as S.B. 3 Appropriations Adjustments. Our total state budget this year was a remarkable $29 billion, the largest budget in Utah’s history.
Utah’s economy is in a strong position, ranking as the best state for economic outlook for 15 years in a row. However, the country is experiencing increased risks and volatility, with predictions of economic slowdowns. Utah is the best-prepared state in the nation for economic uncertainties. We are committed to ensuring Utah continues to be well-prepared for current and future needs by making strategic investments and wise budget decisions.
Tax Cuts
The 2023 General Session was a historic year for Utah, giving us the opportunity to provide the largest tax cut in state history. Over the past two years, the Utah Legislature has reduced taxes by nearly $300 million. To continue Utah’s commitment to reducing taxes and cultivating a family and business-friendly environment, the Legislature provided $850 million in tax relief for Utahns during the 2023 General Session. The tax cuts include reducing the income tax rate, expanding the social security tax credit, providing a double dependent exemption for those who have children under three and lowering the tax on motor fuel.
Education
Funding education has been and will continue to be a top priority for the Utah Legislature. The Legislature passed significant funding for education during the 2023 General Session. This year, the Legislature appropriated $15 billion to public education and education programs, more than half of the state budget, and increased the WPU by 13% in ongoing funds and 18.5% in one-time funds. The funding included teacher salary raises, all-day kindergarten, educator preparation, school safety, teen centers and online education programs.
Water Conservation
Utah is the second driest state in the nation. Over the last few years, our state has experienced severe drought. Though we received incredible snow and moisture this year, it’s imperative that we continue to plan for dry years and conserve water. In the past two years, we have allocated nearly a billion dollars for water conservation efforts and development, further mitigating Utah’s ongoing water issues and planning for future growth. This year, we passed several bills and allocated more than $500 million to address the diverse statewide water needs. The passed legislation ranges from subsidizing water efficient landscaping to implementing energy and water reduction efforts in local schools.
Affordable Housing & Homelessness
Utah’s thriving economy is something we are proud of, and it has created a booming real estate market. However, when paired with rapid growth rates and limited housing, it has resulted in a shortage of affordable options. Additionally, homelessness in our Capitol city and across the state has risen dramatically. We cannot sit back and watch this happen to our communities or citizens.
This year, we passed several pieces of legislation and appropriated more than $200 million to address homelessness and housing affordability. We hope that this funding, along with the efforts of many dedicated individuals around the state, will create real change.
Infrastructure & Transportation
Utah is the fastest growing state in the nation. To keep up with our state's rapid growth, it's imperative that we expand and improve our transportation systems and infrastructure. This session, we allocated $2.1 billion toward these improvements. In addition to funding, we considered many bills relating to vehicles, roadways, railroads, broadband, energy, aviation and more.
$800 million was allocated to the Utah Department of Transportation for various transportation projects and enhancements around the state.
Other Significant Legislation
Utah has taken a strong stance against environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards. ESG is an investment framework used by some organizations where factors such as corporate climate policies or workforce diversity are considered when investing in an organization. When investments are made based on ESG considerations rather than capitalizing on a return on investment, the investments have lower performance. The Legislature passed several pieces of legislation this session that will protect Utahns' investments from being made based on subjective standards like ESG.
Social Media
The CDC recently released data showing that nearly three in five (57%) of U.S. teen girls persistently felt sad or hopeless in 2021, doubling that of boys. Additionally, the data showed that nearly one in three girls seriously contemplated suicide. Since 2010, rates of depression and mental health crises in American teens have nearly doubled, where before, rates remained stagnant. Social media creation and use have been linked to these increased rates. During the 2023 General Session, lawmakers worked to regulate social media companies and give parents more control to better protect teens from its harms.
I'll continue to update you on my work on Capitol Hill. We will begin holding monthly interim meetings in April. I will send you monthly updates about our work during the interim. Likewise, please keep in touch – I’d love to hear your insights and opinions. I can be reached by email at ssandall@le.utah.gov. My mobile phone number is (435) 279-7551. Or, you can schedule a time to meet with me through my assistant May at mckennedy@le.utah.gov.
I’m truly grateful for the opportunity you’ve given me to serve such wonderful people. Thank you for all you do to make Utah the best state in the nation – and thanks for paying attention.
