We completed week two of the legislative session! I have enjoyed talking with many of you this week about the bills we have discussed in our committees and on the Senate floor. I am currently working on getting several bills through the legislative process.

One of the topics the Legislature is currently discussing is the state budget. Utah is expected to have the biggest state budget in Utah history, with more than $26 billion in estimated revenue for fiscal year 2023. The Legislature has a constitutional responsibility to pass a balanced budget every year before the end of the general legislative session. As such, we spend the first few weeks of the session meeting in appropriations subcommittees to consider how we allocate money in areas such as public education, social services and transportation. Eight appropriations subcommittees prepare base budgets for their assigned subject area during the first few weeks of the session. I sit on the Business, Economic Development, and Labor Appropriations Subcommittee.


