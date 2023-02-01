We completed week two of the legislative session! I have enjoyed talking with many of you this week about the bills we have discussed in our committees and on the Senate floor. I am currently working on getting several bills through the legislative process.
One of the topics the Legislature is currently discussing is the state budget. Utah is expected to have the biggest state budget in Utah history, with more than $26 billion in estimated revenue for fiscal year 2023. The Legislature has a constitutional responsibility to pass a balanced budget every year before the end of the general legislative session. As such, we spend the first few weeks of the session meeting in appropriations subcommittees to consider how we allocate money in areas such as public education, social services and transportation. Eight appropriations subcommittees prepare base budgets for their assigned subject area during the first few weeks of the session. I sit on the Business, Economic Development, and Labor Appropriations Subcommittee.
We will continue to finalize the budget during the coming weeks, making smart fiscal decisions that will benefit our state now and in the future. In the meantime, below are updates on several bills the Senate has examined this week. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to me or my intern Kallie at klund@le.utah.gov or (801) 946-5752. I will continue to represent the interests of our district during my time in the Legislature.
STEM Day
The Utah STEM Action Center is a division of the Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement tasked with advancing STEM education best practices in Utah. As Utah’s partner in promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education they work to identify and support best practices by leveraging resources across education, industry, government and community partners to support economic prosperity. Thanks to Utah STEM partners for making STEM Day on the Hill possible! We enjoyed welcoming students for some hands-on STEM fun.
Caregiver Compensation Amendments
S.B. 106 Caregiver Compensation Amendments allows for parents and caregivers to decide what option will provide the best care and quality of life for their dependents, whether that be at home with a caregiver or in an institutional facility. Through state programs, we have been able to help provide funds for home caregivers. Currently, there are three sub-groups that are able to apply for the caregiver's compensation funding. The first is the spousal group, by the passing of S.B. 63 during the 2021 General Session. This initial program had great success. During the pandemic, ARPA funds were granted to the state, allowing two other groups, the dependents under 18 group and the dependents over 18 group to be funded. The funding for the additional groups showed that the in-home care resulted in higher quality of care and quality of life. This bill will extend this funding, allowing the spouse or family member who provides care, to receive partial compensation for the work lost.
Animal Shelter Revisions Update
S.B. 108 Animal Shelter Revisions bans the use of gas chambers in animal shelters. The proposed legislation addresses euthanasia methods animal shelters can use and requires shelters to adopt a humane euthanasia policy and training program. Not only are gas chambers more expensive to operate and maintain, but they also unnecessarily place staff members at higher risk of injury or death from carbon monoxide gas. Other forms of euthanasia are more humane, cost-effective and safe, and the bill outlines an animal shelter may only administer sodium pentobarbital or a derivative of pentobarbital by intravenous or intraperitoneal injection by hypodermic needle.
S.B. 108 was heard in the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Committee last week and received a favorable recommendation.
Prescription Discount Program Amendments
Prescriptions are an important part of today’s healthcare. H.B. 24 Prescription Discount Program Amendments allows the Public Employees' Benefit and Insurance Program to add 13 additional prescriptions to the discount program. The intent of the bill is to provide affordable medications. Adding prescriptions including insulin and epinephrine to the discount program will help alleviate financial stress and benefit many who have serious and ongoing conditions. The growing increased availability of medication will lead to an increased health and quality of life for all. This bill passed the Senate Health and Human Services Committee and will now be heard on the Senate floor.
S.B. 117 - Domestic Violence Amendments
The Legislature is examining legislation to address domestic violence in Utah. The Department of Health and Human Services reported that 22.7% of Utah homicide victims died in an intimate partner or domestic violence related incident and 53.9% of victims had a known history of intimate partner violence that was reported to authorities. S.B. 117 Domestic Violence Amendments aims to lower these percentages.
S.B. 117 makes two changes to the current practices of reporting domestic violence incidents. First, the bill requires police officers responding to a domestic violence call to ask a potential victim a series of questions to assess the possible lethality of a domestic situation. These questions are known as the Lethality Assessment Protocol (LAP). Officers can use LAPs to determine the danger level of a potential victim's situation and connect a potential victim with the appropriate resources. The second change S.B. 117 makes to domestic violence reporting is the creation of a statewide LAP database. The database would be a helpful resource for police officers to use when responding to a domestic violence call, allowing authorities to review any previous LAP reports, incident reports or probable cause statements. By creating a database for domestic violence incidents, police officers responding to a domestic violence call can have a more complete picture of the history of domestic violence incidents between a victim and an assailant. By creating resources for law enforcement to use when handling domestic violence situations, authorities will be able to better perform their critical work of protecting every Utahn from harm. You can track the progress of S.B. 117 here as it moves through the legislative process.
S.C.R. 5 - Concurrent Resolution Concerning the Celebration of Halloween
The Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee heard S.C.R. 5 Concurrent Resolution Concerning the Celebration of Halloween in committee last week. S.C.R. 5 encourages Utah communities to celebrate Halloween on the last Friday in October. The resolution does not change Halloween from officially being on October 31, but designates the last Friday in October as the day Halloween is to be celebrated in Utah. When Halloween falls on a weekday, there can be confusion regarding when to celebrate the holiday, especially in schools. Additionally, when Halloween is on a weekday, school attendance can also decrease the day after Halloween due to the late night of Halloween celebrations. Rather than having students return to school the day after a fun-filled, late night, S.C.R. 5 encourages Utahns to designate the same weekday every year for Halloween celebrations.
Charter Day on the Hill
Last week we celebrated Charter Day on the Hill. We had students from charter schools all over the state come visit the Capitol and learn more about the legislative process. I had the opportunity to visit with students, teachers and administrators and discuss the issues pertinent to charter schools and watch incredible performances by the talented students in the Capitol rotunda. We are lucky to have these students in our state!
I'll continue to update you on my work on Capitol Hill. Likewise, please keep in touch – I’d love to hear your insights and opinions. I can be reached by email at ssandall@le.utah.gov. My mobile phone number is (435) 279-7551. Or, you can schedule a time to meet with me through my wonderful new intern Kallie at klund@le.utah.gov or (801) 946-5752; she can help arrange a time for us to meet.
I’m truly grateful for the opportunity you’ve given me to serve such wonderful people. Thank you for all you do to make Utah the best state in the nation – and thanks for paying attention.
