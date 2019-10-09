Last year Jim and Starr Mitchell got a tiny little calf to raise and feed for their year’s supply of meat. They had to bottle feed it for quite a while, and then they got it to drink its milk from a large bucket. When it was on grain and hay good enough, they weaned it from milk and just fed it grain and hay.
Now, a year later, it was ready to be butchered by Premium Meats in Brigham City. The Mitchells give a grateful thank you to Steve Peterson for using his stock trailer to haul the fat calf to the slaughterhouse. The couple is anticipating some nice, tender, juicy steaks, ribs, and roasts for some of their winter fare.
Granddaughter Gabrielle Mitchell drew some Halloween pictures for Jim and Starr to hang on their fridge. She did good with them.
Jim and Starr’s younger granddaughter has discovered Elmo and Sesame Street and can’t seem to get enough time to watch them. Madi’s teething seems to have calmed down for a while. All are relieved!
Good friend Ron Porter had Jim and Starr take him to a meeting with the Veterans Administration representative.
Jim and Starr are not only very grateful for all the rain recently, but also grateful the ground was warm, mellow, and absorbent-not yet frozen so the rain could sink deep into the ground.
The couple has picked more vegetables. It’s almost time to clean up the garden.
In Brigham, Jim and Starr took Ron Porter to the community garden so generously supplied by the Lutheran Church. He picked vegetables for the food pantry which weighed 151 pounds total.
The green peppers Jim and Starr got are now all cut up and in the freezer. The peppers are an additive to all kinds of recipes.
One of Jim and Starr’s friends gave them a hind quarter from the six-point bull elk he killed. He got it on a limited entry tag. They have now canned 17 quart jars of elk meat as part of their year’s supply of meat. They give a grateful thank you to their friend for sharing his elk with them.
Jeanette Poulsen went to a quilting retreat up at Lava Hot Springs for two and half days last week. She went with friends of all different levels of experience. All kinds of quilts were worked on. The technique of each kind was shared with the less experienced quilters. There were also different kinds of patterns available. Each quilter worked on a quilt of her own, too.
While Jeanette was gone, Orson did some black powder deer hunting on the Promontory Mountains.
Orson is also excited about his quilting cottage being near completion. He says all his family are well, including his mother Joycle.
All four of the Wheatley family’s older daughters did a wonderful job in the ward’s Primary Sacrament program. They sang with the Primary Choir, gave their talks and participated with all the other children. The net result was a wonderful Sacrament meeting.
Laura and Zane went on a date to Logan to have steaks to celebrate their birthdays just a day apart.
After church on Sunday the Wheatleys hosted the birthday party to celebrate the September birthdays for them and the rest of Zane’s family. There were four.
The much-anticipated Bookmobile came to the Wheatleys’ home. Again, only Laura and Kate got books for themselves and the other family members. Georgia was home from school sick so she didn’t get to go.
Boyd Udy helped the Adams family gather their cows and ship them home. This was Friday during the huge deluge of much needed rain. Boyd’s various comments were, “It sure was wet!” and “We don’t need to worry about fires now.” Jessica was also on hand to help. Boyd says Tremonton had three and half inches; Howell had about four inches; and Promontory had to have had at least three inches of rain. “We sure needed it,” he said.
Winnie Richman gives a grateful thanks to Jim and Starr Mitchell for all their help feeding the cows and calves and helping straw the calves. The calves are eating the straw, lying on it, and bucking and jumping in it. Winnie didn’t expect them to do more than bed down in it. Each morning she sees calves’ faces covered with bits of straw and dust.
Wednesday, Winnie went alone to art. She really accomplished a lot. Her teacher Joyce Wally said she liked what Winnie had done. Winnie will probably finish it next week.
Thursday, Winnie drove to Rocky Mountain Dermatology in Logan to have some pre-cancerous growths frozen off. Her friend and PA-C Heather Allred did the job. Winnie, at this time, found out the clinic has opened an office in Brigham City, so she said “goodbye” to Heather and will go to Brigham in six months’ time.
Saturday, Aaron and April Richman came out in all the wonderful rains and fed cows and calves all over. They didn’t let Winnie do anything but sit her car and watch. Then they came in for a snack and some light-hearted conversation.
Also Saturday, Winnie’s black bull broke out of its corral and into the hay stockyard. Fortunately, all Aaron had to do was open a panel and drive the bull back into its corral with the other bulls, “Thank you, Aaron and April for all your help,” Winnie says gratefully.
Sunday, Winnie sat in church and thoroughly enjoyed the Primary Children’s Sacrament program. It seems the littlest ones gave their comments as well as the older ones gave their longer talks. It was wonderful. The teachers and chorister and musical accompanist did a great job. Everly Wheatley and Reagen Percival played their guitars and Georgia Wheatley and Carol Petersen played the piano along with the Primary Choir in the song “Love One Another.” After Sacrament, Winnie attended the combined classes in the chapel for an informative video presentation.
Not expecting any company, Winnie drove home, watered the calves and bulls, and took a long nap before going again to do watering, feed the cats, and make sure the black bull was still where he belonged. All was well. Winnie spent a quiet evening at home.